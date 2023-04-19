Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Max Scherzer was ejected from the New York Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. He apparently had an illegal substance on his glove, although he was not happy with the decision from the umpire crew. After his ejection, the Foul Territory podcast tweeted out a clip of Scherzer discussing the difference between rosin and illegal substances.

"You can make rosin really sticky." @Max_Scherzer told @aj_pierzynskiFT it's TOUGH to tell the difference between rosin and an illegal substance, and explained why these checks need to happen off the field. #FTLive ▶️ https://t.co/aI2ZoMA6RR pic.twitter.com/EkmUXg3s2Y — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) April 19, 2023

“It’s just their judgement. I don’t have an answer for that, but, I mean you can make rosin really sticky…the umpires I think have as a whole made the correct judgement, in that they are not looking for any little thing, they are not going try and make a scene every time.”

That’s what Scherzer had to say to when AJ Pierzynski asked him how the umpires determine between rosin and an illegal substance. He did however come to the defense of the umpires, an opinion that might be a little different now.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Scherzer was furious with the umpire crew after his ejection, becoming extremely animated and seemingly in disagreement. Scherzer has been a spirited presence his whole career, although he might have had a more tame reaction if the substance check was done under different circumstances.

“That check should happen in between innings, with an MLB official…out of the cameras sight, let him get checked, wash his hands, and reapply the rosin then and there. If you get this off the field it would be so much cleaner, so much better, you wouldn’t have all of these semantics.”

Scherzer offers a different protocol for the checks, and it certainly sounds like a potential better option. For now, Scherzer will have to live with the reality that ultimately got him ejected from the Mets-Dodgers game.