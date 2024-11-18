Coming off of their run to the NLCS, the New York Mets are looking to re-tool their roster for an even deeper 2025 run. While it may not be the most eye-catching signing, the Mets have taken another crack at building out their bullpen.

New York has signed right-hander Justin Hagenman to a one-year major league contract, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. His new deal is technically a split contract that will pay him $850,000 in the major leagues and $225,000 in the minor leagues.

While there's no guarantee Hagenman will make the roster out of spring training, the fact he got a big league deal is telling of his New York standing. The right-hander has yet to make his major league debut. Getting a new opportunity with the Mets, 2025 could be the season that comes to fruition.

Hagenman was originally drafted by the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018 and traded to the Boston Red Sox in the 2023 Kike Hernandez deal. Over his 200 games at the minor league level, Hagenman has put up a 32-15 record, 3.87 ERA and a 421/122 K/BB ratio.

The right-hander spent the 2024 season at Boston's Triple-A affiliate. He saw a career-high 15 starts, putting up a 4-6 record, 4.91 ERA and a 98/31 K/BB ratio. Based on his experience, Hagenman seems most likely to serve as a long reliever if/when he reaches the major leagues.

New York ended the 2024 campaign ranked 17th in the league with their 4.03 ERA. They have a stellar closer in Edwin Diaz, but the Mets surely want to add some talent in front of him.

Justin Hagenman won't solely fix New York's bullpen issues, nor does it seem likely that he's the only pitcher the Mets will add in free agency. Still, it's a shrewd addition for a team looking to grab any advantage they can. Based on projections, the Mets are set to have an explosive free agency. While Hagenman may end up being forgotten, he could end up being a key 2025 addition.