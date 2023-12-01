As the Mets prepare for the return of closer Edwin Diaz, New York ensured they have plenty of options in the bullpen ahead of him.

The New York Mets began their offseason by completely rebuilding their front office and hiring a new manager. Now, the Mets are focused on building out their roster for a hopeful return to the playoffs.

New York has signed Kyle Crick to a minor-league contract with an invite to spring training, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.

Crick appeared in 14 games for the Chicago White Sox in 2022, pitching to a 4.02 ERA and a 19/11 K/BB ratio. The right-hander has also spent time with the Pittsburgh Pirates and San Francisco Giants, appearing in 194 games at the major league level. He holds a career 3.56 ERA and a 201/109 K/BB ratio.

Back in 2015, Kyle Crick was ranked as the best prospect in the Giants' organization, via MLB Pipeline. However, numerous injuries derailed him in MLB. His best season came in 2018, when he held a 2.39 ERA and a 65/23 K/BB ratio over 64 games.

The Mets understand that 2018 Crick isn't walking through the door. Alongside his porous numbers, the reliever dealt with elbow inflammation in Chicago last season. However, he is a low-risk, high-reward gamble. If Crick can become just a reliable middle innings reliever, New York could've found a diamond in the rough.

After his shock injury in the World Baseball Classic, Edwin Diaz will finally be making his return to the Mets this season. New York wants to make sure they have a strong bullpen ahead of him. While Crick won't make a major splash, he has the potential to become a strong contributor at some point in the season.