The New York Mets are staring in the face of a long-term Pete Alonso injury. While he certainly won't bring as much power as Alonso, the Mets have already figured out their backup plan.

Luis Guillorme is traveling to meet the Mets prior to their matchup against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. While nothing is officially confirmed just yet, Guillorme seems to be Alonso's replacement when he hits the injured list.

Alonso is dealing with a wrist injury after being hit with a pitch against the Atlanta Braves. He has already returned to New York to undergo more testing. The Mets fear that he will miss time and will be forced to hit the injured list.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Moving forward, Mark Vientos is poised to see the most time at first base in Alonso's absence. One of the team's top prospects, Vientos has appeared in 12 games since his call up to the majors. He has struggled at the dish, hitting .188 with a home run and four RBI. However, the Mets didn't call him up to sit on the bench. His playing time should only be amplified with Alonso out.

Still, Luis Guillorme should fill a role on the Mets infield. He is no stranger to New York, appearing in 307 games since joining the Mets in 2018. While he is fine defensively, Guillorme has hit .264 with four home runs and 42 RBI during his tenure.

The Mets will have a hard time truly replacing Pete Alonso, even with Vientos. As the first baseman prepares for a long layoff, Guillorme will prepare for his return to the Mets.