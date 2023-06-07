Winter is still several months away, but you can just imagine teams across the big leagues salivating over the thought of them winning the looming Shohei Ohtani sweepstakes. The Los Angeles Angels' do-it-all superstar is expected to hit the free agent market by the end of the 2023 MLB season, and for Pedro Martinez, the New York Mets remain one of the top teams to watch out for as a potential landing spot of the Japanese megastar.

Martinez's optimism stems from Mets owner Steve Cohen's aggressive mentality when it comes to pursuing the best possible targets in the market.

“I actually like that idea. And you know what, I wouldn't be surprised if the Mets would have run at it. You know why? Because I remember I was there for the legends' game, and I had the opportunity to sit down with him [Cohen] before we started doing the things that we're gonna do, and I said to him: are you optimistic that you can get to go and get a championship? And he said ‘Yes. of course. I'm gonna do whatever it takes to have a team out there that can win it.”

Pedro says he likes the Mets as a Shohei landing spot 👀 pic.twitter.com/wKdOR2qraC — B/R Walk-Off (@BRWalkoff) June 6, 2023

Shohei Ohtani will definitely be a huge addition to any team who would successfully sign him in the offseason. That remains a big if, though, as the Angels surely won't just easily part ways with Ohtani without a concerted effort to retain him.

Under Cohen, the Mets are clearly not going to shy away from digging deep into their pockets if it meant acquiring a player like Shohei Ohtani.