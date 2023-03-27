Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The New York Mets are gearing up for another season of high expectations. They spent big again this offseason to plug holes and retain their star players in the hopes of making a World Series run. Ahead of Opening Day, they are looking to fine-tune their roster and have come to the decision to move on from struggling hitter Darin Ruf.

After trading J.D. Davis and three prospects for Ruf at last season’s trade deadline, the Mets are already designating him for assignment, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

The Mets brought in Darin Ruf via trade with the San Francisco Giants to be a platoon DH with Daniel Vogelbach. In 74 plate appearances, he recorded a woeful slash line of .152/.216/.197 and didn’t appear in the postseason. Although the 36-year-old failed to live up to even the modest of expectations, his failures with New York are reflective of a front office unwilling to take a big swing in the middle of a playoff push.

Tim Locastro will take Ruf’s place instead of a top prospect like Francisco Alvarez or Brett Baty. The 30-year-old outfielder has incredible speed and will be a decent depth piece for an outfield with injury concerns. General manager Billy Eppler is adamant about his prospects getting time in the minor leagues.

Still in need of another high-quality hitter, expect the Mets to be pursuing more sluggers in the trade market. They will also be looking for pitching help after injuries to Edwin Diaz and Jose Quintana.