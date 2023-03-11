My name is Owen Crisafulli, and I recently received my Masters in Business Administration from Nichols College. Previously, I obtained my Bachelor's degree in Sport Management, and for awhile I ran my own sports website. Sports are my passion, and I thoroughly enjoy writing about my thoughts and opinions that are related to the game. I have been a lifelong fan of the major professional teams in Boston, and love discussing all topics surrounding those teams.

The World Baseball Classic is underway, and it has been a bit strange to see players across the league stop their Spring Training action and participate in the tournament. It’s certainly been concerning for teams with key players that are taking part in the tournament, and it looks like those concerns have reared their ugly head for the New York Mets after Brooks Raley picked up a hamstring injury.

Raley was part of Team USA’s bullpen for the tournament, but was removed from the roster on Saturday morning and replaced by Aaron Loup. Obviously, there was quite a bit of concern surrounding Raley’s health given how nagging hamstring injuries can be, but it seems like Raley has dodged a bullet, as his hamstring injury doesn’t appear serious.

From the Mets: Raley underwent imaging yesterday after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring. The images showed a low grade hamstring strain. He will return to Port St. Lucie and [the team will] update his timeline when appropriate. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 11, 2023

While it seems like there’s a decent shot Raley won’t be ready for the start of the season now, this is probably the best case scenario for the Mets. Raley figures to be a key part of their bullpen after a standout 2022 campaign with the Tampa Bay Rays (1-2, 2.68 ERA, 6 SV, 61 K, 0.97 WHIP), so it’s good to see that this injury isn’t expected to be something of the long-term variety.

It’s a shame that Raley’s World Baseball Classic participation got cut short, but he will likely be more concerned with being good to go for the Mets in the 2022 campaign. He will have a few weeks to get ready for the start of the season, and while he may be forced to take a trip to the injured list, it still seems like the Mets dodged a bullet here.