By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

The New York Mets are signing Tim Locastro to a minor league deal that includes an invitation to spring training, sources told Pat Ragazzo of Sports Illustrated on Monday.

The 30-year-old is joining the Mets after stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Arizona Diamondbacks and, most recently, the New York Yankees.

Locastro appeared in 38 games for the pinstripes last season, batting .186 with a .588 OPS. His claim to fame is his speed; Locastro holds the record for most successful stolen bases to start a career with 29.

Besides his impressive speed, Locastro is a versatile outfielder, with the ability to play in all three outfield positions. The Mets were in need of outfield depth, and the signing makes sense for both parties.

Jeff McNeil currently serves as the Mets’ fourth outfielder, with Khalil Lee behind him, so there is certainly some opportunity for Locastro to get into major league games with the Mets in 2023.

A lot will depend on how he shows in spring training, which begins in late February in West Palm Beach, FL. He’ll be pushing for the fourth outfielder job throughout the exhibition campaign.

The Mets outfield depth is currently razor thin, per Ragazzo, with Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo and Mark Canha currently planning to start in the field in 2023. New York could sign another outfielder in the upcoming weeks, but giving the speedy veteran a chance makes sense for a depleted outfield unit.

If it doesn’t work out in the majors, it’ll likely be off to Syracuse and Triple-A ball for Tim Locastro.