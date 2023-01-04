By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The New York Mets signed LHP TJ McFarland, per his MLB.com latest transactions page. The deal was originally reported in December, but seems to have recently become official as New York assigned the left-handed reliever to Triple-A Syracuse. However, McFarland has no shortage of big league experience and will likely receive a Spring Training invite.

McFarland, a 33-year old reliever, struggled mightily with the St. Louis Cardinals in 2022. However, he previously pitched to the tune of a 2.56 ERA in 2021 with the Baltimore Orioles.

With all eyes on the uncertain Carlos Correa situation, this is the kind of move that will certainly fly under the radar. But it is also a signing that has the potential to pay major dividends for New York. This is a ball club that wanted to improve its bullpen during the offseason. Re-signing star closer Edwin Diaz was a tremendous move without question. However, bullpen depth is of the utmost importantance throughout the course of a 162-game slate and playoffs.

The Mets fully expect to compete for a World Series title in 2023. They arguably feature the best roster in baseball heading into the season. And that narrative will only strengthen if they are able to finalize a contract with Carlos Correa.

With that being said, the National League features plenty of threats to New York in teams such as the Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves, and more. But the Mets will remain confident heading into the year.

It will be interesting to see if TJ McFarland can earn himself a spot on the MLB roster.