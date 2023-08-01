New York Mets fans used to get tickled by the thought of Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani going to Queens. That idea, however, just got further away from reality based on the flurry of moves the Mets made just before Tuesday's MLB trade deadline. That also means Cleveland Cavaliers star guard Donovan Mitchell, a proud Mets fan, will have to start accepting the notion that Ohtani is not going to New York.

Mitchell posted a Photoshopped image of Ohtani in Mets uniform ahead of the deadline and captioned it with “Soon😂‼️ @Mets.”

The Mets weren't expected to make a move on Ohtani on Tuesday, especially since they had already shown their hands as sellers when they traded away Max Scherzer and David Robertson. But there was still hope that New York would go after Ohtani in free agency.

Well, that hope just got doused with cold water by Scherzer, who divulged the Mets' mindset that doesn't seem to fit the Shohei Ohtani narrative for New York. And of course, Donovan Mitchell heard of it.

Please excuse my last tweet😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/PW3iulIIJW — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) August 1, 2023

Not only did the Mets send Scherzer away via a trade with the Texas Rangers, but the team also traded Justin Verlander to his old team, the Houston Astros, in arguably the biggest trade of 2023.

It's back to zero now for the Mets. Mitchell and New York fans are in for another frustrating windup to a season, with the future of the Mets looking bleak at the moment.

If you're wondering why Mitchell is this invested in the MLB club, it's because his father has been with the organization since the late 90s.