The New York Mets prevented a three-game losing streak when they won via a walk-off hit-by-pitch against the Texas Rangers at home Wednesday night. The major culprit for the Rangers' 6-5 loss in extra innings to the Mets was no other than the pitch from closer Aroldis Chapman that hit DJ Stewart with the bases loaded.

🚨WALK OFF HIT-BY-PITCH🚨 The Mets WIN after Aroldis Chapman plunked DJ Stewart with the bases juiced 😅pic.twitter.com/gRD7U3CYR7 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 31, 2023

It was just any other loss for the Rangers, as it relegated them to third place in the American League West standings, with the Seattle Mariners and the Houston Astros both taking care of their assignments Wednesday.

The Mets are unlikely to make the playoffs, but the win over the Rangers gave their fans something to celebrate.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“Also DJ Stewart was injured for a few days earlier this month and the beat didn't even notice,” said X user @Ceetar.

“That inning has only happened against the Mets this season. It feels like the first time they got out of a bases loaded jam in months,” said another X user, @ayalar314.

“im convinced chapman did that on purpose. pshh bases loaded and no out?? i think giving up a hit would have been worse for him. 😂 #lgm #LFGM,” shared @brittan98793876.

The Mets improved to 61-73 so far in the 2023 MLB regular season. As much as Rangers fans hate New York right now, they will have to cheer on the Mets win more games soon The Mets will next be playing the Mariners in a three-game series in Queens, beginning this Friday.

Texas, on the other hand, will start a three-game series in Arlington versus the Minnesota Twins.