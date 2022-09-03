Mets fans must see this epic Edwin Diaz “Narco” bobblehead

Edwin Diaz has struck out batters like clockwork as he works his way back into the good graces of New York Mets fans. He is becoming just as known for being dominant on the mound as he is for his electric walk-up song, “Narco” by Blasterjaxx and Timmy Trumpet.

Diaz’s usage of the song and brilliance on the mound has made him synonymous with the trumpets that make it so fantastic. Not only did Timmy Trumpet perform the song live at a Mets game against the Los Angeles Dodgers but the sports memorabilia company FOCO has created the perfect bobblehead of New York’s closer.

The bobblehead features Diaz running out of the bullpen with trumpets behind him and a speaker that plays his well-known intro music.

Hidden in the rivalry between the Mets and Atlanta Braves, who trail them by three games in the NL East standings, is a dispute among the fanbases regarding the song. Braves catcher/designated hitter William Contreras comes up to bat to the sound of the “Narco” trumpets and is also an All-Star. Sadly for him and Atlanta, Edwin Diaz is the only player worthy of using the song, according to its creators.

Diaz has earned the right to be the sole player to use the song. His 1.52 ERA, 49.0 percent strikeout rate and 1.14 FIP show that he is among the best hurlers in the game right now. He is playing a huge part in a strong Mets pitching staff that has the team in the division lead as the season winds down. Diaz will need to keep pitching well to help New York stay in front, though.