Pete Alonso-led Mets offense gets hit with potentially season-ending injury

The New York Mets are in a tight race with the Atlanta Braves for the title in the National League East, and now they might not have one of their top young guys to help them stave off the rest of the competition in the division with third baseman Brett Baty potentially done for the rest of the season. According to Anthony DiComo of MLB.com, Baty is set to go under the knife to repair a UCL tear in his right thumb this Thursday. While it’s not at all a career-threatening injury, Baty is probably going to need enough weeks to recover from the injury and the surgery for him to miss the remainder of the 2022 MLB campaign.

“Baty’s injury generally carries a timeline of five weeks to return to play, so unless he beats that, he’s likely to miss the rest of the regular season but could be an option for the postseason.”

Brett Baty suffered the injury over the weekend, almost exactly at the same time as fellow Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar’s return to the lineup from a 10-day stint on the injury list. With Baty out for a considerable time, Eduardo will likely now have the lion’s share of duties at the third base for the Mets, who will be starting a two-game series with the Los Angeles Dodgers Thursday in what is viewed as a possible 2022 World Series preview.

Brett Baty has slashed 184/.244/.342 to go with a pair of home runs across 11 games (42 plate appearances) since being promoted by the Mets from Triple-A Syracuse.