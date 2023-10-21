With Buck Showalter parting ways with the New York Mets this offseason, the franchise is now in search of a manager. While that search is expected to be lengthy, one candidate has already turned down the Mets.

Rangers associate manager Will Venable has declined an interview with the Mets, via Joel Sherman of the New York Post. Venable cited his ties to the Rangers as his reason for not pursuing New York's managerial opening.

“I talked to them very briefly, but that was at the point where I already had made the decision that I was staying here,” Venable said.

Venable went on to credit the organizations he has been, ‘fortunate,' to be apart of through his time coaching in MLB. He said he is loving his time with the Rangers and feels a strong connection to manager Bruce Bochy and general manager Chris Young. With that connection in place, Venable claimed he isn't planning to take any managerial opening this offseason, including the Mets.

With Venable now out of the picture, the Mets now have a smaller list of candidates for their next manager. However, they shouldn't struggle to find the right fit. New York brought in the respected David Stearns as their next president of baseball operations. Steve Cohen has proven he is willing to spend to build a contender.

New York is looking to mitigate their disaster under Buck Showalter and find the right manager to lead them in the present or future. For now, that doesn't look like it'll be Will Venable.