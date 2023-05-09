Chris graduated from the University of San Diego with a Communication Studies Degree. He spent his final year as the Sports Editor for the USDVista newspaper. He contributes about the NFL, MLB, and NBA but follows most sports. Chris also covers the San Diego Loyal SC for East Village Times.

The city of New York had a ton of hype heading into the 2023 season. As it turns out, both the Mets and Yankees have had their fair share of struggles. Pete Alonso is who you should have your eyes on.

Aaron Judge returns tonight from a 10-day IL stint after he suffered a hip injury. The former MVP entered the 2023 season as FanDuel’s favorite to finish the year as the home run leader. However, after his recent IL stint, that is no longer the case.

Slugger Pete Alonso is now the heavy favorite to win that title. As it stands right now, Dodgers’ slugger Max Muncy leads the MLB with 12 home runs. Alonso, Patrick Wisdom, and Rafael Devers are all right behind Muncy with 11.

The former Rookie of the Year winner is off to a huge start for the Mets. His average has taken a dive recently to now .235, but he is tied for 5th in RBIs as well and hit four homers in a three-game stretch earlier in the season. Alonso has proven to be one of the league’s best home run hitters for the last few seasons. Back in 2019 as a rookie, he led the league in homers.

Here are the latest MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Regular Season Home Run Leader Odds:

Pete Alonso: +270

Aaron Judge: +700

Matt Olson: +1200

Max Muncy: +1300

Rafael Devers: +1300

Mike Trout: +1600

Kyle Schwarber: +1600

Yordan Alvarez: +1600

That is a competitive group of sluggers who all have a chance to go on homerun tear. With Alonso right behind Muncy with 11 on the season, Alonso seems like a great pick as Judge is currently at six. We all know Judge will start smashing again, so consider taking him now at +700 before the value starts to get lower. the most Muncy has ever hit in a season was 36 back in 2021.

Expect the Mets and Yankees to get back on track as well.