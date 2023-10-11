The New York Mets struggled in 2023. There is no question about that. Shortstop Francisco Lindor was a bright spot, however. His work ethic was called into question during the year though. A recent report about Lindor will force his critics to reconsider their thoughts on the shortstop. Lindor reportedly played through an elbow injury all season long, an ailment he first felt during spring training, per Andy Martino of SNY.

Lindor recently underwent surgery on his elbow. The Mets expect him to be ready for the 2024 season. Still, this injury truth is shocking since there weren't many previous reports about it. Lindor clearly did not want to use it as an excuse. Despite not making the All-Star team, Lindor still enjoyed a very impressive campaign from an individual standpoint.

Francisco Lindor's 2023 season is even more impressive after injury truth revealed

His numbers don't necessarily jump off the page. But considering that the Mets star was dealing with an elbow injury, Lindor's stats are impressive. He ultimately slashed .254/.336/.470 with an .806 OPS. Lindor also smashed 31 home runs and recorded 31 stolen bases.

He played in almost every game as well, appearing in 160 contests. He was an anchor for an otherwise underwhelming Mets ball club. Without Lindor, one can only imagine how dreadful their season would have been.

Perhaps Francisco Lindor can post even better numbers in 2024 if fully healthy.

Mets' disappointing 2023 campaign

New York was expected by many not just to reach the playoffs, but to be a legitimate World Series contender. Instead, the Mets slumped for most of the year and missed the postseason altogether. They were sellers at the trade deadline as well, dealing away stars such as Justin Verlander and Max Scherzer.

Now Pete Alonso is being mentioned in trade rumors. New York has questions to answer during the offseason.

Regardless of which direction the Mets go, whether it be to continue trying to compete or rebuilding, they will build around Francisco Lindor. He is signed to a long-term contract and offers stability at a premier position. That said, Lindor would surely prefer for the Mets to try and build a contender once again.