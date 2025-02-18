New York Mets owner Steve Cohen has a problem with something within his organization. Cohen is not happy that the Mets weren't able to attract large crowds throughout the 2024 campaign. New York was 18th in Major League Baseball in home attendance figures, per SNY TV.

“I didn't like it. That really bothered me,” Cohen said to reporters. “I'm really hopeful this year. I am told that usually attendance lags performance. I am really looking forward to this year being a year when the fans come out.”

Expand Tweet

There are hopeful signs to show the Mets will get butts in seats at Citi Field in Queens in 2025. The Mets made some big marks in free agency, by signing Juan Soto. Slugger Pete Alonso is also sticking around in Queens.

“I think the fans are having a great time. When I look out in the stadium, I think it's a great game presentation. We have a great team I think,” Cohen added. “I'm really excited. I think it's going to be a fun place to be this year.”

The Mets bowed in the NLCS to the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, after closing out the regular season with 89 victories.

How will the Mets fare in 2025?

There's a lot to be excited about if you're a Mets fan right now. New York spent big money on getting the crown jewel of free agency. Soto hit more than 100 RBIs last season for the New York Yankees, who made the World Series.

New York also has a strong pitching rotation with Kodai Senga and Frankie Montas. The team got some bad news with just a few days before Spring Training games begin, as Montas is out injured for 6-8 weeks. He's dealing with a strain. The Mets are expected to search widely for someone who can replace the gap in the pitching rotation.

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza says it's a matter of next man up for the pitchers.

“We’ve been talking about it the whole offseason — we know that in order for us to get through 162-plus, we’re going to need eight to 10 guys,” Mendoza said, per MLB.com. “Here we are. It’s nothing new for us. Guys will step up. Guys will get opportunities. We feel good with the options that we have.”

The Los Angeles Dodgers are considered the Mets' greatest threat in the National League, although there are several contenders. Cohen gave his flowers to the Dodgers, for winning the 2024 World Series.

New York starts Spring Training games on February 22, against the Houston Astros.