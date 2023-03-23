Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

New York Mets owner Steve Cohen was “decidedly cool” on splurging immediately for a replacement for injured right-handed pitcher Edwin Diaz, New York Post assistant sports editor Jonathan Lehman wrote in a Thursday article.

“When you get into a situation like this, I think you stay calm, you don’t overreact. I think if you do, (you have) the tendency to make mistakes or overpay for somebody,” Cohen said Wednesday on The Post’s baseball podcast when asked about potentially trading for Edwin Diaz’s younger brother Alexis Diaz. “We’re going to assess the people we have. We have some reasonably good depth. It’s a long season, and opportunities come up along the way and that’s how we’re gonna approach it.

“So, if we need to fill a hole, we’ll fill it, but I don’t see a need to overreact.”

Steve Cohen shared a message with the 29-year-old pitcher after he injured his knee after Puerto Rico defeated the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic last week. He is expected to miss the entire season after tearing the patellar tendon in his right knee.

“We’re going to do everything we can to get you better and take care of you,” Cohen told Diaz.

Edwin Diaz had a message of his own after he received the diagnosis.

“To all my beloved fans, especially the Mets fans, I want to let you know that I am doing well and healing. I feel blessed and grateful for your support with messages and prayers, thank you very much,” Diaz wrote in a tweet last week. “I can’t wait to see you guys in NY again and play those trumpets.”

Edwin Diaz, a seven-year MLB veteran with the Mets and Seattle Mariners, earned a 3-1 record in 61 games played for New York in 2022. He took home an All-Star selection and ninth place in National League Cy Young voting, according to Baseball Reference.