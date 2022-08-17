Mets SP Taijuan Walker gets encouraging update from Buck Showalter

The New York Mets can breath a sigh of relief. Mets manager Buck Showalter addressed the injury status of starting pitcher Taijuan Walker prior to Wednesday’s game against the Atlanta Braves. According to Mets beat writer Tim Healey, Showalter is not overly concerned with Walker’s injury.

Taijuan Walker’s Sunday start is in jeopardy, Buck Showalter said, but the MRI showed no structural damage. “Pretty good news, all things considered,” Showalter said. — Tim Healey (@timbhealey) August 17, 2022

Showalter reportedly talked about Walker potentially missing Sunday’s start at the Philadelphia Phillies. However, he stated that there is no structural damage from Walker’s MRI.

“Pretty good news, all things considered,” said Showalter.

Taijuan Walker left Tuesday’s start after the second inning of a 5-0 loss to the Braves. He walked two batters in the two innings and appeared to be in pain as he walked off the mound. After the game, it was revealed that he was dealing with back spasms.

The Mets appear to have dodged a bullet. On Monday, Mets starter Carlos Carrasco left his start and was placed on the 15-day injured list with an oblique strain. He will be out for at least four weeks. But that is the same injury that kept Mets starter Max Scherzer out for almost two months. There are only six weeks remaining in the regular season.

New York can ill afford to keep losing players as the Braves close ground in the National League East. Atlanta has taken the first two games of the four-game series with the Mets. New York currently holds a 3.5 game lead in the division. But the Braves have won eight straight and are getting healthier.

So the fact that the Mets likely won’t be without Walker for long is a huge development.