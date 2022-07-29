The 2 Red Sox stars Mets are eyeing ahead of MLB Trade Deadline

The New York Mets are expected to make some moves at the August 2nd MLB Trade Deadline, with a big need for bullpen help and even another bat. While they’ve been linked to both Willson Contreras and David Robertson of the Chicago Cubs, it appears they have their eyes on two Boston Red Sox players as well.

Per Ken Rosenthal, the Mets sent a scout to watch the two on Friday night at Fenway:

“Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells The Athletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen.”

Mets have scout watching Red Sox tonight, source tells @TheAthletic. If team finds Cubs’ price for Contreras/Robertson too steep, could pivot to J.D. Martinez/ Christian Vázquez. Separate move or moves would be needed to address bullpen. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2022

This is certainly interesting. It was just days ago the Red Sox said they’re willing to engage in trade talks for Martinez, who is hitting .302 this season and just made the All-Star Game in LA. He’d become one of the most attractive names on the market and could certainly help out the Mets.

New York is 61-37 and at the top of the NL East and is one of the better offensive teams in the Majors. But adding a seasoned veteran like Martinez would undoubtedly make a big difference, especially with the universal DH.

Behind the dish is a problem for this club, though. James McCann, Tomas Nido, and Patrick Mazeika are all atrocious offensively. Vazquez could be an upgrade, but Contreras is definitely seen as their top catcher target.

However, as Rosenthal noted, the bullpen is the real focus for the Mets. They just lost another reliever in Drew Smith to injury. David Robertson is absolutely a guy who can come in and eat up innings late in games. Plus, he’s got playoff experience.

Whatever moves New York makes, it’s just promising to see them staying busy with just days left until the deadline.