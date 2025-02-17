While New York Mets star Juan Soto looks to live up to the promises made to the fans and organizations, there is no doubt that the supporters have already shown their excitement to the player. As some MLB insiders question Soto going to the Mets, the expectations for him and the team are through the roof.

As spring training is right around the corner, ESPN reporter Jorge Castillo wrote about the New York fans and their reaction to seeing Soto report to camp for the first time. He would highlight one fan who had a very positive reaction to seeing the new face of the franchise.

“Welcome to the team!” the one man exclaimed ESPN reported saying a few times. “Bring us to glory!”

Ever since the Mets and Soto agreed to the $765 million contract, Soto still has not let it marinate how lucrative of a deal and moment it is for him. When speaking to the media Monday, he would express how glad he is that he knows where he is “going to be for the next 15 years.”

“Not yet,” Soto said. “I'm still thinking about it and everything. It's unbelievable. I'm really happy for that. I'm really happy to know where I'm going to be for the next 15 years.”

“It feels pretty good to be sitting here, that I'm going to be here for a long time and be sitting in the same chair for a long time,” Soto continued. “It's really exciting. I can't wait to see how it goes through the years and how we can enjoy it and embrace it every year.”

Mets' Juan Soto giving team more expectations

As the Mets look strong with getting back Pete Alonso with Soto along with the other players, the excitement could be through the roof for this new team, even though there are always high expectations with the ball club. One who has high aspirations for the team now with the superstar in Soto is manager Carlos Mendoza.

“It's exciting,” Mendoza said. “You could see it. All the people. There's a lot more cameras. As soon as he stepped on the field, he was walking toward the cage, you could just feel it. And when he stepped in that batting cage with all the boys who were there … heads turned around. It was like, ‘OK. Here he is.”'

Another is Mets star Starling Marte who understands the “comfort” that Soto is feeling now being in New York.

“Nobody wants to be traded from a team where they've spent some years,” Marte said in Spanish. “The comfort that you feel with the team and the staff, you get used to that. But at the same time, you want to play every day. … Wherever they need me, I'll be here doing my best each day.”

While some people expect Soto to change heading into his eighth season in the majors, the 26-year-old promises that won't be the case.

“I'm here to be the same guy I've been since day one,” Soto said. “That is Juan Soto. Now I'm just with a different uniform, but I'm going to be the same guy.”

New York looks to get past the NLCS, unlike last season.