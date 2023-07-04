Veteran reliever Trevor Gott was traded along with Chris Flexen from the Seattle Mariners to the New York Mets on Monday. Flexen was later designated for assignment, but Gott projects to play a role in the Mets' bullpen. Gott shared his thoughts on the trade Tuesday, per Mets beat writer Anthony DiComo.

“I love it. I was surprised, I'm excited,” Gott told reporters. “It's a great group, excited to play for Buck Showalter, get to know those guys and hopefully turn this thing around.”

Gott was later asked what he believes are his strengths as a pitcher.

“Just throwing strikes,” Gott stated. “I have four, five pitches that I'm comfortable with throwing whenever, I can work both sides of the plate. Feel like I can get righties and lefties out. So yeah, just filling up the zone and not giving them free bases.”

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Mets are in the midst of a disappointing 2023 campaign. Although they are not expected to trade their superstars, New York may still make some veterans available ahead of the trade deadline. The move to acquire Gott caught some fans by surprise though.

Gott pitched to the tune of a 4.03 ERA with Seattle in 2023. He also owns a career 4.70 ERA. His track record is not much to look at, but perhaps he can find new life in New York. The Mets would certainly benefit from improved pitching production.

This may be just the beginning of what could be a very busy month of trades for the Mets.