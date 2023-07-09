The New York Mets visit the San Diego Padres in a battle of two of the more disappointing teams in the MLB. This game will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Mets-Padres prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch, as well.

Here are the Mets-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Padres Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-105)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+168)

Over: 8 (-112)

Under: 8 (-108)

How To Watch Mets vs. Padres

TV: SportsNet New York, Bally Sports San Diego

Stream: MLB TV subscription

Time: 4:10 PM ET/1:10 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Scherzer's numbers are not great this season, but he is still 8-2 for the Mets. He also has 94 strikeouts in 82 2/3 innings pitched. The ERA is the only number that is up this season and that is because of the home runs allowed. If he can keep the ball in the part, the Mets will be in good position to win this game. Scherzer already has a start against the Padres this season and it was a good one. He went five shutout innings, allowed just one hit, walked three and struck out six. Scherzer's pitch count was up in the game, that is why he only lasted five innings. However, if he can have another start like that, but extend it a little bit longer, the Mets will walk away from this game with a series win.

The Padres are middle of the pack when it comes to striking out at the plate. However, Scherzer is very good at getting swings and misses or catching people looking. In his last eight starts, Scherzer has struck out at least eight hitters seven times. If he can get some whiffs from the San Diego hitters, the Mets will be in good position to cover this spread.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

Joe Musgrove is having a good season and he has been on fire recently. He was 4-0 with a 2.25 ERA in June with 30 strikeouts and 33 hits allowed in 36 innings pitched. He followed that up with a seven innings, three hits, one run outing against the Los Angeles Angels on the fourth of July. In that game, he struck out 11. Musgrove has been pitching lights out and the Padres are going to need him to conitnue to do so against the Mets on Sunday. With him on the mound, San Diego is always going to be a threat to cover the spread.

Scherzer has been much worse on the road, so the Padres have a chance to get to him in this game. In 10 road starts, Scherzer has a 4.55 ERA, .259 oBA and he has allowed 13 home runs. For some reason, Scherzer can not figure it out away from home this year and that benefits the Padres. As long as San Diego does not chase out of the zone, they will get a few mistakes that they need to capitalize on at the plate. San Diego should be able to find some gaps in this game and give some run support to Musgrove. If they can do that, they will win this game.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick

This is going to be a close game, but I expect the Padres to win this game. Musgrove has been dealing lately and the Padres should be able to pull out the win with him on the mound.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5 (+168), Under 8 (-108)