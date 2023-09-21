The New York Mets are on the road to take on the Philadelphia Phillies for the start of a four game series. This game will continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

The Mets currently lead the seasons series with the Phillies 4-2. In the six games played, the Mets are batting just .208. They have hit seven home runs, and scored 21 runs in the series, as well. Brandon Nimmo leads the team with six hits, including a home run. Francisco Lindor has homered twice in the series with the Phillies, as well. On the mound, the Mets have a 2.25 ERA, 1.13 ERA, and 10.0 K/9. Four of their six starts have been quality.

The Phillies are batting .219 in the six games played against the Mets. They have hit just three home runs, and scored 17 runs, as well. Brandon Marsh has been the leading hitter for the Phillies. He has eight hits, and three doubles. Nick Castellanos, Edmundo Sosa, and Trea Turner are the three players that have homered against the Mets this season. On the mound, the Phillies have a 3.71 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 8.5 K/9. Only two of their six starts have been quality.

David Peterson is starting for the Mets. Ranger Suarez will take the mound for the Phillies.

Here are the Mets-Phillies MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Phillies Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-150)

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+125)

Over: 8.5 (-108)

Under: 8.5 (-112)

How To Watch Mets-Phillies

TV: SportsNet New York, NBC Sports Philadelphia, Fox

Stream: MLB TV subscription, Fox Sports app

Time: 7:15 PM ET/4:15 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

New York needs their offense to come alive in this game. Luckily, Suarez is a little worse when pitching at home this season. He is 0-3 with a 4.94 ERA, and he has given up eight of his 12 home runs at home. The Mets hit their home runs, and that is what they rely on to win games. Pete Alonso, Lindor, and Francisco Alvarez are three important hitters in this game. If one of those batters can get hot, and drive in some runs, the Mets will cover the spread.

Why The Phillies Could Cover The Spread

Suarez already has a start against the Mets this season. In that game, Suarez threw 6 2/3 innings, allowed just five hits, two runs, and struck out four. That is a good enough start to be labeled quality, and there is a good chance for that to continue in this game. If Suarez can keep the Mets to just two or three runs again, the Phillies should cover the spread.

The Phillies are also facing a pitcher that struggles a lot on the road. Peterson is 1-6 with a 7.35 ERA, and opponents are batting .327 off him. The Phillies have not faced him yet, but they have a very good matchup. Philadelphia should be able to rack up the hits, and push some runs across. They could even knock Peterson out of this game early. If they do that, the Phillies will cover the spread.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick

This is a game that favors the Phillies. That is exactly who I will take to win, as well. I think the Phillies will cover the spread, and put up a lot of runs.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick: Phillies -1.5 (+125), Over 8.5 (-108)