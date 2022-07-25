Mets’ backup plan if they don’t land Juan Soto from Nationals

Juan Soto has been the talk of the MLB world ahead of the 2022 MLB trade deadline. After he rejected a proposed $440 million dollar offer from the Washington Nationals, many expect the superstar outfielder to be traded. But it is unclear where he will end up. The New York Mets have been linked to Soto and will attempt to acquire him. However, MLB insider Jon Heyman recently wrote an article detailing backup trade candidates for the Mets should a Soto deal fall by the wayside, per the New York Post.

New York has already acquired Daniel Vogelbach and Michael Perez in trades. But those acquisitions are only the beginning of the Mets’ dealings. Heyman reports that New York has checked in on both Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. However, he adds that the Mets are unlikely to add either player.

The Mets need to be prepared to trade for other players. Depth is key for any World Series contender. New York’s biggest needs stem from the bullpen and lineup.

Heyman writes that the Mets could look into adding Chicago Cubs closer David Robertson. Robertson is enjoying a superb season in the North Side of Chicago and would be a valuable pickup for the Mets.

Offensively, Nelson Cruz, Ian Happ, Trey Mancini, and Andrew Benintendi are listed as potential trade targets. But one other listed trade target stands out. Juan Soto’s Nationals teammate, Josh Bell, is producing at a high level for Washington. The switch-hitting first baseman would add versatility to the Mets’ lineup.

New York should inquire about Josh Bell.

In the end, shocking the MLB world and landing Shohei Ohtani would be New York’s preferred course of action. Acquiring Soto is also at the top of the to-do list. But trading for generational talents is a difficult thing to do. Fortunately for the Mets, they have a number of solid backup plans.