The New York Mets (30-30) visit the Atlanta Braves (35-24) for the first of a three-game series between the NL East rivals. First pitch commences Tuesday at 7:20 p.m. ET. Atlanta leads the season series 2-1 thanks to their series win last month. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Braves prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mets-Braves MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Braves Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-134)

Atlanta Braves: -1.5 (+112)

Over: 10 (-104)

Under: 10 (-118)

How To Watch Mets vs. Braves

TV: TBS, SNY, Bally Sports

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 7:20 p.m. ET/ 4:20 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (Third in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 23-37 (38%)

Over Record: 27-32-1 (46%)

The Mets haven't had quite the start to the season their front office had hoped for after spending $50 million more on their roster than the next-closest team this offseason. New York got off to a fine start but faltered in May – compiling a subpar 14-15 record. While their hitting remains a concern, they actually improved on offense over the second month of the year. Their pitching has really held them back after a May ERA of 4.86. They looked to be turning things around after sweeping the Phillies to end the month but the Blue Jays then swept them 3-0 to kick off June. While they battled the Braves earlier in the year, they're going to need to hit tonight if they want to keep up with Atlanta's high-powered offense

Righty Carlos Carrasco (2-2) makes his seventh start of the season for the Mets tonight. The 36-year-old missed over a month thanks to a stint on the IL to start the year. Upon returning, he looked shaky – allowing five runs in just five innings of work. He's since settled down in his two subsequent starts. Carrasco lasted at least six innings and gave up just a single run in each of his last two appearances against the Cubs and Phillies.

While his ratios don't look great (5.74 ERA and 1.37 WHIP), most of that can be attributed to a brutal first three starts. Walks remain a concern, however, as he's walked multiple batters in four of his six starts. Things don't get any easier for Carrasco tonight matched up with the first-place Braves. That said, Atlanta has been much worse against righties compared to lefties this season – perhaps providing a path to a quality start for the veteran.

Despite their expensive roster, the Mets' offense hasn't lived up to expectations – ranking just 21st in runs and 22nd in OPS. While they have gotten unlucky with the fifth-lowest BABIP in baseball, they simply aren't getting consistent production from their best players. That said, things look to be turning around – at least for Starling Marte. The 34-year-old outfielder batted under .200 over the first month of the year but has recorded a hit in five of his last seven games.

Why The Braves Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 5-5 (First in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 25-34 (42%)

Over Record: 32-24-3 (57%)

Atlanta cooled off a bit in May – going just 15-14 after a 17-9 opening month. However, they continue to smash the ball on offense where they rank fifth in runs and third in total bases per game. While their lead on the NL East has shrunk in recent games, they're in a nice spot to build their lead back with this home division series. While last month's set with the Mets was tight overall, they managed to outscore New York 16-11.

Rookie Bryce Elder (3-0) makes his 12th start of the season for the Braves tonight. The 24-year-old righty has been nothing short of a revelation for Atlanta this season. He has strong ratios with a 1.92 ERA and 1.16 WHIP but doesn't boast elite strikeout stuff (just a 7.7 K/9). However, hasn't allowed more than one run in his last six starts – giving up just seven runs over that span. Additionally, Elder is coming off one of his best starts of the season. In 7.1 innings against the Athletics, he allowed just a single run on five hits. Walks are somewhat of a concern for Elder considering he issued multiple free passes in five of 11 starts – including three in his most recent outing. However, with the Mets ranking just 22nd in OPS, Elder is well-positioned to output another stellar outing.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick

Atlanta boasts one of the best lineups in baseball. Despite some recent struggles, they should make short work of the Mets tonight given how well Bryce Elder has pitched this season.

Final Mets-Braves Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Braves -1.5 (+112)