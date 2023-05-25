Aidan Cotter is a freelance Sports Betting/Fantasy writer for ClutchPoints. He specializes in NBA and NFL betting but also contributes towards College Football and College Basketball predictions.

The New York Mets (25-25) visit the Chicago Cubs (22-26) for their series finale on Thursday night. First pitch commences at 7:40 p.m. ET. Chicago clinched the three-game series thanks to their 4-2 win last night. Below we continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Cubs prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Here are the Mets-Cubs MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Cubs Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+146)

Chicago Cubs: +1.5 (-176)

Over: 8 (-115)

Under: 8 (-105)

How To Watch Mets vs. Cubs

TV: MLB Network, SNY, Marquee

Stream: MLB.tv, ESPN+

Time: 7:40 p.m. ET/ 4:40 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 6-4 (Second in the NL East)

Run Line Record: 17-33 (34%)

Over Record: 23-26-1 (47%)

New York looks to avoid a series sweep tonight after dropping the first two games of their three-game set in Chicago. The Mets have been unable to garner any sort of offense at Wrigley Field this week with just two runs in each of their two games. While they have an excellent opportunity to salvage the series against a Cubs starter making his season debut, New York needs a strong outing from Carlos Carrasco coupled with an enhanced offensive effort if they want to cover as road favorites tonight.

Veteran Carlos Carrasco (0-2) makes his fifth start of the season for the Mets tonight. The righty had his best season in years last season – going 15-7 while recording a 3.97 ERA and 1.33 WHIP. Thus far, that has not translated to this season. After compiling an 8.56 ERA through three starts, Carrasco missed over a month with an elbow injury. Things didn’t look much better upon his return, however, as he gave up five runs to the Guardians’ putrid offense in his first start back from the IL.

The 36-year-old certainly has better days ahead of him but he’s now allowed at least five runs in three of his four starts this season despite favorable matchups across the board. Still, Carrasco excelled against the Cubs last season – throwing six shutout innings and picking up a win. Consequently, he could be due for a bounce-back tonight despite an improved Chicago lineup.

Lackluster offense has been the story of the season for New York. Despite their sky-high payroll and star-studded lineup, the Mets rank just 21st in runs per game. That said, they have been victim to bad luck as their .276 BABOP ranks 26th in the league. Despite their recent struggles, first baseman Pete Alonso continues to mash. Alonso crushed his league-leading 18th homer in the series opener before picking up one of New York’s only four hits last night.

Why The Cubs Could Cover The Spread

Last 10: 3-7 (Third in the NL Central)

Run Line Record: 27-21 (56%)

Over Record: 25-22-1 (53%)

The Cubs bounced back in a huge way this week with two wins to open the series against the Mets. Tonight they get a chance to secure just their second sweep of the season as they continue to hang around in a weak NL Central. They’ve had their way with the New York pitching staff this far – picking up 16 hits and drawing eight walks in the first two games of the series. That said, Chicago will need to continue their strong play at the plate and get a stellar outing out of Kyle Hendricks if they want to cover as home underdogs tonight.

Righty Kyle Hendricks (0-0) makes his season debut for the Cubs tonight. Chicago’s long-time ace hasn’t pitched in the majors since last July due to a shoulder injury. A star on their 2016 World Series team, Hendricks is a fan favorite but it remains to be seen how much left he has in the tank. After recording an ERA below 3.5 in six of his first seven seasons, Hendricks dropped back-to-back plus-4.75 ERAs in 2021 and 2022. Last year was particularly worrisome as Hendricks output career-worst in ERA and K/BB. Additionally, Hendricks has been rocked at home the past two seasons with a significantly higher ERA and WHIP at Wrigley Field.

While it remains to be seen what Hendricks can give the Cubs tonight, at the very least their offense should continue to provide ample run support. For the season, the Cubs rank 11th in runs per game, second in on-base percentage, and 11th in home run rate. Although Christopher Morel’s home run streak ended at five games last night, the shining prospect extended his hit streak to 13 games. Additionally, Chicago got a huge boost recently with the return of Nico Hoerner – without whom they went just 2-7.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick

While neither pitcher gives me much confidence in backing their side, I’ll take the runs with the home underdogs and bank on the Cubs securing a series sweep tonight.

Final Mets-Cubs Prediction & Pick: Chicago Cubs +1.5 (-176)