The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin their series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Mets enter the series after winning two of three over the Giants. It is the first time the Mets have won a series since May 30-June 1st over the Phillies. The Mets had a bad month in June. After their win on June first, the Mets were 30-27. They are 8-19 since and sit at 38-46 on the season. It places them in fourth place in the division and 19 games back of the Braves. The Mets sit 7.5 games back of the last wild card spot as well.

The Diamondbacks took two of three from the Angels over the weekend. They are 5-5 in their last ten games and sit at 50-35 for the season. The Diamondbacks are in first place in the NL West, 2.5 games ahead of the Diamondbacks.

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+136)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 9.5 (-110)

Under: 9.5 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SNY/BSAZ

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 4:10 PM ET/ 1:10 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have figured out some offense and some pitching in their series with the Giants. Overall the offense and pitching have not met standards, leading to some belief that many stars will be traded coming at the deadline. On the pitching side of things, the Mets are 23rd in team ERA, 23rd in quality starts, and WHIP, while sitting 19th in opponent batting average.

Kodai Senga will be taking the mound for the Mets today hoping to improve those numbers. He is 6-5 on the season with a 3.53 ERA. Last time out, Senga went five innings and gave up just two runs, but the Mets would take the loss. In June, the Mets only won once when Senga started, and that was when he went seven innings giving up just one unearned run. He pitched well on the month though, with a 3.71 ERA.

Hoping to give Senga some run support with Tommy Pham, who has been hot as of late. He has driven in five runs with two home runs while batting .591 over the last six games. He has also scored six times. Scoring a lot is something Brandon Nimmo has been doing too. In the last week, Nimmo has scored seven times with a lot of help from his four home runs.

Still, some of the bigger bats are not hitting well. Pete Alonso is hitting just .200 over the last week, with three RBIS and a home run. Francisco Lindo has two solo home runs while hitting .227 over the last week. If they can get going, the Met's offense could still turn things around.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have a top-ten offense in the majors. They are fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting fourth in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Rookie Corbin Carroll has been a big part of that. Carroll is still day to day with an injury, but as of late, he has been solid. In June, Carroll hit .291 while slugging eight home runs, scoring 25 times and driving in 22. He is also doing it on the basepath, as he stole eight bases in the month. In the year Carroll has 24 stolen bases and 17 home runs. If he can hit his stride in the power department, he could make a run at the 40-40 club.

Driving in a fair amount of runs as of late has been Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Gurriel has five RBIs with the help of two home runs over the last week. Hee is hitting just .208, but when he is making contact it is solid. He has two doubles to go with his two home runs in the last week.

Evan Longoria is also hitting well when he is in the lineup. In the last week, he is hitting .417 with a .533 OBP. This has led to him driving in two runs and scoring four times in the last week. The Diamondbacks would love to see Christian Walker get going again. Walker was 16 home runs this year, which is tied for 23rd in the majors. He only had four home runs last month though, but did hit well, hitting .347 on the month. This led to 19 RBIs for Walker. He struggled in the series with the Angels though. He went 0-13 at the plate and struck out six times.

Zach Davies will be on the hill for the Diamondbacks today, and it has not been a good season for him so far. He is just 1-4 on the season with a 6.54 ERA and 1.62 WHIP. At home, it has been even worse. He is 0-3 at home with a 7.33 ERA. After three straight games giving up six or more runs, he pitched a gem against the Rays last time out. He went seven innings, giving up just two hits and no runs in a no-decision.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

While Senga has been good for the Mets as of late, he has had struggles on the road. This year he has a 3-3 record with a 4.58 ERA on the road. Opponents are also batting .247 against him on the road. Davies has been equally as bad at home. Their opponents are hitting .306 against him at home. The Mets have some bats in the lineup that are starting to heat up, and this is a perfect game for a player like Alsono to get some of his stride going. Tommy Pham and Brandon Nimmo will continue to carry this offense though, and they should both drive in runs today. If Carroll is still out for the Diamondbacks, it makes this game much tougher. Still, they should score plenty as well here today. This will be a back-and-forth affair with lots of runs, so take the over.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-164) Over 9.5 (-110)