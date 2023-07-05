The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks to continue their series today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

With the win yesterday, the Mets have won three straight games but still sit seven games under .500 and 18 games back from the Braves in the division. Yesterday, It was Max Scherzer getting his sixth straight victory in the game. Mad Max was not the scheduled starter, as Kodai Senga was scheduled to start, but when called upon he stepped in. It was not a perfect game for him, as he gave up home runs to Corbin Carroll, Christian Walker, and Lourdes Gurriel Jr., but the Mets scored enough to get him the win. Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Alvarez hit home runs for the Mets to get them the win.

With the loss, the Diamondbacks dropped to 50-36 on the season. Still, they have a 2.5-game lead over the Dodgers right now in the division.

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: -1.5 (+150)

Arizona Diamondbacks: +1.5 (-182)

Over: 9.5 (-105)

Under: 9.5 (-115)

How To Watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SNY/BSAZ

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have figured out some offense and some pitching in their series with the Giants. Overall the offense and pitching have not met standards, leading to some belief that many stars will be traded coming at the deadline. On the offensive side of the ball, the Mets are tied for 15th in the majors in runs scored, but sit 21st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 16th in slugging.

Brandon Nimmo continues his good hitting and run-scoring. He has three home runs and three RBIs in the last week. He is hitting just .238 but his OBP is .429. This has led to him scoring six times in the last week. Tommy Pham hopes to keep up his hot hitting as well. He has driven in four runs with two home runs while batting .522 over the last six games. He has also scored five times.

The Mets will be hoping that yesterday was a turnaround for Starling Marte and Francisco Alvarez. Marte is hitting just .235 over the last week, with four RBIs and that one home run. Alvarez is hitting just .167 in the last week, but he has two home runs and four RBIs.

On the pitching side of things, the Mets are 23rd in team ERA, 23rd in quality starts, and WHIP, while sitting 19th in opponent batting average.

Kodai Senga will be taking the mound for the Mets today hoping to improve those numbers. He is 6-5 on the season with a 3.53 ERA. Last time out, Senga went five innings and gave up just two runs, but the Mets would take the loss. In June, the Mets only won once when Senga started, and that was when he went seven innings giving up just one unearned run. He pitched well on the month though, with a 3.71 ERA.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Diamondbacks have a top-ten offense in the majors. They are fifth in runs scored this year, while sitting fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging. Rookie Corbin Carroll has been a big part of that. Carroll returned from injury hitting a home run and driving in two runs while hitting two for four. In June, Carroll hit .291 while slugging eight home runs, scoring 25 times and driving in 22. He is also doing it on the basepath, as he stole eight bases in the month. In the year Carroll has 24 stolen bases and 18 home runs. If he can hit his stride in the power department, he could make a run at the 40-40 club.

Driving in a fair amount of runs as of late has been Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Gurriel has six RBIs with the help of three home runs over the last week. He is hitting .240 over the last week and also has two doubles in the week. Gurriel has scored four times in the last week as well.

Christian Walker is hoping to get back into stride. He hit a home run yesterday but has been struggling at the plate. He has been hitting just .125 over the last week with two runs scored and two RBIs. The big issue has been the strikeouts. He has struck out nine times in the last week. The Diamondbacks will also like to see Ketel Marte start hitting better. He is hitting just .150 over the last week while driving in just one run.

Tommy Henry will be on the mound today. He is 5-1 on the season with a 4.08 ERA. His last two starts have been great. He went 5.2 and 6.2 innings respectively, giving up just one run in each game. The one run was off a solo home run in each game. This has been an issue for him over the last month. Henry had given up a home run in each of his last five games, with six given up in June.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

While Senga has been good for the Mets as of late, he has had struggles on the road. This year he has a 3-3 record with a 4.58 ERA on the road. Opponents are also batting .247 against him on the road. Meanwhile, Henry has just one win at home this year. He has struggled more at home than on the road and has given up four home runs in six starts at home on the season. The Mets have the power to continue that trend. They showed that yesterday with three home runs, and that was without Alonso hitting one. If the Mets continue the power surge, they will get another win today. If not, it will come down to how the Diamondbacks do against Senga. Senga will give up a few runs, but not get blown out. Overall, it should be a close game, so take the runs with the Diamondbacks.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks +1.5 (-182)