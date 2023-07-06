The New York Mets visit the Arizona Diamondbacks aiming for a sweep today. It is now time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Diamondbacks prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

In game one it was Max Scherzer getting his sixth straight victory in the game. Mad Max was not the scheduled starter, as Kodai Senga was scheduled to start, but when called upon he stepped in. Starling Marte, Brandon Nimmo, and Francisco Alvarez hit home runs for the Mets to get them the win.

Senga did get the start in game two of the series and pitched well. He went eight innings giving up just one run and striking out 12. With two outs in the ninth, the Mets were still down by one. Alvarez homered for his second straight day to tie the game, and then a few batters later Mark Canha tripled in the go-ahead run. The Mets have now won four in a row, but are still six games under .500 for the season.

Here are the Mets-Diamondbacks MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Diamondbacks Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-178)

Arizona Diamondbacks: -1.5 (+146)

Over: 10 (-110)

Under: 10 (-110)

How To Watch Mets vs. Diamondbacks

TV: SNY/BSAZ

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 9:40 PM ET/ 6:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The pitching was the key for the Mets last night. It has not always been good for them this year but came through in the low-scoring affair. On the season, the Mets are 21st in team ERA, 23rd in quality starts, and WHIP, while sitting 18th in opponent batting average.

It will be Carlos Carrasco getting the start today for the Mets. He is 2-3 on the season with a 5.94 ERA. June was not a good month for him. He went 0-1 on the month with a 6.23 ERA. Even more, the Mets lost all five starts in which he pitched. He struggled to pitch deep into games as well. With two starts at five innings, and three starts under five innings.

Francisco Alvarez hit another home run last night and now has three in his last six games. He has also driven in four runs while scoring four times. He is just hitting .263 in that time frame but does have an OBP of .414. Brandon Nimmo also has three home runs in the last week. All three are solo home runs and those are the only three RBIs he has. The home runs are also three of his four hits in the last week. While he is hitting just .190 over the last week, with six walks he has an OBP of .414 in the last week.

Tommy Pham has been hitting great though. He is hitting .417 in the last week with a home run and three RBIs. Pham has also scored four times and stolen a base. Mark Canha, Brett Baty, and Starling Marte are all over .300 in the last week as well. He one of them also has a home run and at least one stolen base.

Why The Diamondbacks Could Cover The Spread

The Mets pitching last night was able to silence a top-ten offense for the Diamondbacks. They are sixth in runs scored this year, while sitting eighth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

The hot bat in the last week has belonged to Jake McCarthy. He is hitting .400 in the last week with an RBI and two triples. Still, he has scored just one run in the last week, as he has been stranded on base regularly. Driving in a fair amount of runs as of late has been Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Gurriel has six RBIs with the help of three home runs over the last week. He is hitting just .208 over the last week and also has two doubles in the week. If he can make more contact, the RBI numbers will continue to climb for him.

Corbin Carroll would also like to see hit RBIs climb. He has just two in the last week with the help of a home run while hitting .273. In June, Carroll hit .291 while slugging eight home runs, scoring 25 times and driving in 22. He is also doing it on the basepath, as he stole eight bases in the month. In the year Carroll has 24 stolen bases and 18 home runs. If he can hit his stride in the power department, he could make a run at the 40-40 club.

There are some cold bats on the team though. Geraldo Perdomo is hitting just .059 in the last week, with just one run scored. Ketel Marte is hitting just .118 with no RBIs and one run scored. Christian Walker is hitting just .130 in the last week, but he does have two home runs and three RBIs.

Ryne Nelson will be on the mound for the Diamondbacks today. He is 5-4 on the season with a 4.67 ERA. His last two starts have been very solid. He has gone a combined 14.1 innings giving up just six hits and two runs. He did give up a home run but took home the win last time out over the Angels. It has been almost a month since his last loss, when he gave up five runs in four innings in a loss to the Phillies on June 15th.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

The Diamondbacks' offense has been silent this series. They have scored just eight runs in the series so far. Still, they have been in games and now need to find a way to win them. With Carrasco on the mound, they may have that opportunity today. Carrasco has struggled as of late and could be someone some of the cold bats can get going against. The Mets will not be putting up a ton of runs in this one. So if Arizona can score early, they should be able to hold on. Their bullpen is not the best, ranking 19th in the majors in ERA, but the Mets are worse. This one comes down to getting the early lead, which the Diamondbacks will do today.

Final Mets-Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick: Diamondbacks -1.5 (+146)