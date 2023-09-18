The Miami Marlins continue their playoff push as they face the New York Mets. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Marlins prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Mets enter the series after losing two of three to the Reds over the weekend. It has been a rough season for the Mets. After expecting to contend for the playoffs, they are now 69-90 and on the verge of finishing below .500. The Mets are now just four games from officially being eliminated from playoff contention, as they sit 8.5 games out in the Wild Card race.

Meanwhile, the Marlins come in off a sweep of the Braves over the weekend. It was an offensive explosion for the Marlins this weekend. They scored 36 runs in three games to take the three wins. With the winning streak, the Marlins are now 78-72 on the season. That places them tied for the final spot in the NL Wild Card race with the Cubs. They are a half-game back of the Diamondbacks who hold the second spot, and a half-game up on the Reds.

Here are the Mets-Marline MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Marlins Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-154)

Miami Marlins: -1.5 (+128)

Over: 8.5 (-120)

Under: 8.5 (-102)

How To Watch Mets vs. Marlins

TV: SNY/BSFL

Stream: MLB.TV

Time: 6:40 PM ET/ 3:40 PM PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets struggled over the weekend at the plate but have been solid in the last six games. They have scored 38 runs in the last six games while going 4-2. On the year the Mets are 20th in runs scored, while sitting 25th in batting average, 17th in on-base percentage, and 18th in slugging. Pete Alonso has been great in the last week, even though the batting average is not showing it. He is hitting just .200 in the last week with a .273 on-base percentage. Still, he has two home runs and two doubles leading to nine RBIS and six runs scored.

Ronny Mauricio is also hitting well. In the last week, he is hitting .316 with a .381 on-base percentage. He has hit a home run and a double in the last week, driving in six runs. He has also stolen two bases. Still, the only run he has scored in the last week is off of his home run. Francisco Lindor has been scoring a fair amount as of late. He has scored six times in the last week. Lindor is hitting hut .208 on the week, but he is getting on base at a .355 rate. He has a double and two RBIs as well.

Overall, the Mets are hitting just .277 in the last week with a .364 on-base percentage. They have stolen six bases and hit eight home runs, which has led to 41 runs scored. While they have scored 41, it is right at expectation for how they are hitting. They have an expected run score of 41.6 in the last week.

On the hill for the Mets, today will be Jose Button. He is 1-2 on the year with a 3.46 ERA. His last two starts have been solid. He has pitched 11.1 innings in the last two starts with three earned runs. That is good for a 2.38 ERA. He did struggle some with walks last time out. He walked three batters in five innings but came away with a win over the Diamondbacks.

Why The Marlins Could Cover The Spread

The Marlins exploded over the weekend. It was one of their best three-game run productions of the year. The Marlins rank 24th in runs scored while sitting fifth in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is having a great week. In the last week, he is hitting .294 with a .455 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and eight RBIs in that time frame. Chisholm has also stolen three bases and scored six times in the last week.

Scoring has been something that Luis Arraez has been doing a lot in the last week. He is hitting .433 in the last week leading to seven runs scored. Arraez has also shown some power. He has four home runs in the last week with six RBIs. Arraez also has a double and a stolen base. Joining him in coming in hot is Jake Burger. He is hitting .357 in the last week with a .419 on-base percentage. He has two home runs and three doubles with six RBIs. Burger has scored five times.

The Marlins are hitting well as a whole. They are hitting .274 in the last week with a .345 on-base percentage. The Marlins have hit 11 home runs and 11 doubles, making over half of their hits in the last week for extra bases. They have also stolen six bases and scored 41 times. This is on an expected total of 39.1 runs.

On the hill today will be Edward Cabrera. He is 6-7 this year with a 4.52 ERA. Cabrera has been solid in his two starts in September since rejoining the squad after not pitching in August. He has given up two runs in 8.2 innings of work, good for a 2.08 ERA. He has struggled with walks though. Last time out he walked six batters in 4.2 innings. He did give up just one hit though, but it was a home run.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick

The pitching match-up in this game is very interesting. Neither pitcher has a huge track record this year, and neither pitcher pitched in August for their squad. Both have come back and had two solid starts in their two starts in September. Still, both showed signs that they could fall apart. They both struggled with walks and also gave up some contact. This game will come down to who can take advantage of potential scoring opportunities. In the last week, the Marlins have been much better at that. They are going to be able to hit some home runs and also manufacture some runs today. Take the Marlins to cover today as they get another win.

Final Mets-Marlins Prediction & Pick: Marlins -1.5 (+128)