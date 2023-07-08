The New York Mets take on the San Diego Padres. Our MLB odds series has our Mets Padres prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Padres.

The New York Mets and San Diego Padres have had good weeks this past week. That has been rare for both ballclubs, still several games under .500 and in big trouble in the National League wild card race. They're not completely out of contention, but they both need to make a move, and this week has finally offered some reason for optimism.

The Padres and the Mets can get back into the thick of the National League wild card chase by getting above .500 before the end of July and then being at or near 10 games above .500 by the end of August. What will make the climb difficult for both teams is that they would have to pass several teams on the way up. The Arizona Diamondbacks and Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting for the National League West lead, but the second-place team in that pairing will be in good position for a wild card bid. The Miami Marlins are in good position as well. Realistically, the Mets and Padres would be battling to get the third wild card spot, hoping that the Philadelphia Phillies cool off. The San Francisco Giants are struggling and seem like a team New York and San Diego can catch. The second-place team in the National League Central is very much within striking distance of the Mets and Padres. There are still 70 games (give or take a few) left. It's time for the Mets and Padres to continue to push forward.

Here are the Mets-Padres MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Padres Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-142)

San Diego Padres: -1.5 (+118)

Over: 8 (-118)

Under: 8 (-104)

How To Watch Mets vs. Padres

TV: SNY (Mets) / MLB (Padres) / MLB Network (National)

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:10 p.m. ET/7:10 p.m. PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

The Mets have gotten hot at long last. They have won six in a row, and what makes this run special is that you can't limit the team's success to any one thing. Sure, the offense has come alive in a number of games, but the Mets have won pitching duels as well, such as when Kodai Senga shut down the Arizona Diamondbacks earlier in the week. It's not as though Max Scherzer or Justin Verlander were great during this streak — neither man pitched a dominant game. The hitting has been better, the bullpen hasn't blown games, and everyone is contributing. It's not a one-man show. You're seeing the whole lineup — which has generally struggled outside of Pete Alonso — pick up the pace. When a whole team is playing well, that's a good reason to pick a team against any opponent. The Padres happen to be one of the few teams in Major League Baseball which has been even more disappointing than the Mets. New York will be confident in its ability to win this game.

Why The Padres Could Cover The Spread

The Padres have Blake Snell on the mound. He has pitched like an ace for much of the past month. He has given the Padres everything they realistically could have hoped for in recent weeks. He has found a groove and should be able to keep the Mets in check.

It's also worth noting that the Padres — as frustrating as they have been to watch this season, particularly at home in Petco Park — have gone through a series of home games without getting dominated. The Padres went through a lot of games earlier in the season in which they would score five or more runs in one game and then score exactly one run in the next game. They have broken that pattern this week against the Angels and Mets. If they score five here, they should win by at least two runs.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick

The Mets are hot, but the Padres have played well this past week and have Blake Snell on the hill against a non-Verlander, non-Scherzer Mets starter, David Peterson. Advantage, San Diego.

Final Mets-Padres Prediction & Pick: Padres -1.5