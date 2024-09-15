ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our MLB odds series with a Mets-Phillies prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mets Phillies.

The Philadelphia Phillies could very easily meet either the New York Mets or Atlanta Braves in the National League Division Series. If the Phillies finish first in the NL and beat out the Los Angeles Dodgers for the top spot, the Mets or Braves will likely be the No. 6 seed. If the Mets or Braves beat third-seeded Milwaukee, they would go to Philadelphia in the NLDS.

One has to wonder if the Phillies prefer playing one of these teams over the other. They probably don't have a preference, but it's an interesting talking point in light of the fact that with the Phillies facing the Mets, the outcomes of these games affect the Braves. Philadelphia's comeback win on Saturday — in which the Phils rallied from a 4-0 deficit to prevail — enabled the Braves to tie the Mets in the wild card race. New York entered Saturday up by one game. Now it's a dead heat once again. We will see if the Phillies once again help the Braves, intentionally or not.

Mets-Phillies Projected Starters

David Peterson vs. Christopher Sanchez

David Peterson (9-2) has a 2.98 ERA. He has been tremendous for the Mets this season. Sean Manaea and Luis Severino have generated bigger headlines, but Peterson's consistency is a huge and central reason the Mets are right there in the wild card race. Peterson has been so good this season that his ERA is still under three runs in spite of a rocky outing last week in Toronto versus the Blue Jays. If Peterson gets back on the beam here against the Phillies, the Mets will likely enter the final two weeks in first place in the wild card race (tied or in possession of the outright lead).

Last Start: Tuesday, September 10 versus the Toronto Blue Jays: 4 1/3 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 0 HR, 2 BB, 2 K

2024 Road Splits: 10 starts, 58 IP, 56 H, 21 R, 4 HR, 22 BB, 36 K

Christopher Sanchez (10-9) has a 3.33 ERA. The Phillies arguably have the best rotation in baseball, and it's not necessarily because of Zack Wheeler at the top of the rotation. Having Ranger Suarez as a No. 3 starter and Sanchez as a No. 4 starter give Philadelphia high-end quality and elite depth. When a No. 4 starter is pitching to a 3.33 ERA in mid-September, that's an indication of how loaded and deep a pitching staff truly is. This is why the Phillies are, for many, the National League favorite.

Last Start: Monday, September 9 versus the Tampa Bay Rays: 6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 HR, 1 BB, 4 K

2024 Home Splits: 15 starts, 98 1/3 IP, 79 H, 27 R, 4 HR, 15 BB, 88 K

Here are the Mets-Phillies MLB Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Mets-Phillies Odds

New York Mets: +1.5 (-178)

Moneyline: +124

Philadelphia Phillies: -1.5 (+146)

Moneyline: -146

Over: 8.5 (+100)

Under: 8.5 (-122)

How to Watch Mets vs. Phillies

Time: 1:35 p.m. ET/10:35 a.m. PT

TV: SNY (Mets) / Comcast/NBC Sports Philadelphia (Phillies) / MLB Extra Innings

Stream: fuboTV (Free trial)

Why The Mets Will Cover The Spread/Win

David Peterson is hard to bet against, given how consistent he has been. He should be able to pitch well and lead the Mets to victory.

Why The Phillies Will Cover The Spread/Win

Christopher Sanchez has been utterly reliable for the Phils this season. The Phillies are confident after their Saturday comeback win. There's ample reason to back them here.

Final Mets-Phillies Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to the Phillies, but this has been a close, cutthroat series. Pass on this one.

