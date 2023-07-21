A premier interleave matchup will be underway on this Friday evening as the scuffling New York Mets take on the playoff-hopeful Boston Red Sox. Join us for our MLB odds series where our Mets-Red Sox prediction and pick will be made.

Currently entering play with a 45-51 record overall, the New York Mets have not come close to meeting expectations so far this season after they eclipsed the 100-win mark in 2022 with a 101-61 mark. Still, the Mets have reeled off wins in three of their last four as they look to get back into the NL Wild Card chase. On the mound for New York in this one will be RHP Kodai Senga who is 7-5 with a 3.20 ERA in 17 regular season starts.

On the other side of things, the Boston Red Sox are trying to attempt to clinch a spot in the postseason for the first time since 2021 when they were defeated in the ALCS. At the moment, Boston is only three games back despite having lost back-to-back games to the Athletics the past couple of days. Regardless, the Red Sox will look to send out the right-handed hurler in Kutter Crawford to attack the Mets lineup as the 27-year-old is an even 4-4 with a 3.74 ERA.

Time: 7:10 ET/4:10 PT

Why The Mets Could Cover The Spread

Not only have the Mets played well as of late, but New York is rather high on Mr. Kodai Senga who they believe could be the future ace of the organization. Splendidly enough, Senga has racked up a total of 29 strikeouts in his previous three starts as the Japanese twirler has definitely shown off his ability to miss bats. Without a doubt, it's do-or-die time for the New York Mets as the baseball seasons closely inch towards August and winning ballgames become that much more important.

While the Mets do have a hefty advantage on the mound with Senga, the Mets' approach at the plate needs to be one of patience and discipline. In 2023, New York has gone on to accumulate below-average numbers at the plate which could be a direct correlation of why they are experiencing struggles out on the diamond. Not to mention, the Mets haven't even been able to string together productive at-bats with a lofty strikeout rate. For example, even though first-baseman slugger Pete Alonso has hit 26 home runs while driving in 63 RBIs, he is hitting an extremely pedestrian .204 and has failed to make consistent contact with the baseball. If the Mets are going to take care of business on this Friday, then getting going at the plate from the get-go will be a must.

Why The Red Sox Could Cover The Spread

No longer in the basement of the AL East due to the Yankees' recent struggles, the Boston Red Sox are a legitimate player in a very competitive American League Wild Card race where there are a slew of ball clubs that are looking to put themselves in prime position for the playoffs.

In order for the Red Sox to take care of business in front of their home fans, Boston cannot afford to play as poorly as they did versus the Oakland Athletics if they are seeking to snap their mini two-game skid. Overall, Boston's hitting and pitching just could not get on the same page, as the Red Sox were shutout in a 3-0 loss on Tuesday and followed that up by allowing six runs in a narrow 6-5 loss 24 hours later. Simply put, the Red Sox need to be consistent on both sides of the diamond if they are going to cover the spread this afternoon.

Even more importantly, but expected starter in Butter Crawford is coming off one of his best starts of the season as he struck out a career-high nine batters which included six scoreless innings in the 11-5 win versus the Cubs. Clearly, Crawford is officially on a roll and the Red Sox could cover the spread just because of him alone.

Final Mets-Red Sox Prediction & Pick

There is no denying that both of these respective franchises have a rich history, but the Red Sox are the better team at the moment. Trust in Boston to make the right plays down the stretch to cover the +1.5 run spread as underdogs.

Final Mets-Red Sox Prediction & Pick: Red Sox +1.5 (-188)