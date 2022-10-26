Mia Fishel’s decision to snub NWSL pays off with historic honor in Liga MX Femenil

Mia Fishel said it herself: she’s all about disrupting the norm. Her ambition led to her bypassing an opportunity to play in the NWSL and play for Mexico’s Liga MX Femenil. The result came in the form of 17 goals for Liga MX Femenil and the Golden Boot to go with it. She became the first foreign-born player to win it as a member of the Femenil, according to Just Women’s Sports.

Fishel took to Twitter to celebrate the historic moment.

“I would like to dedicate my achievement to my family, team, and management group for their everlasting support and belief in me,” Fishel tweeted on . “The best is yet to come as we head into the Apertura 2022 playoffs and championship run. I have no doubt we are capable of securing a 5th championship!”

Fishel, who is 21 years old, was drafted by the Orlando Pride with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NWSL draft. She opted not to join the franchise, which disappointed the Pride.

A statement from @ORLPride to The Inquirer and other outlets on Mia Fishel signing with Tigres: pic.twitter.com/dphl4ER3rP — Jonathan Tannenwald (@thegoalkeeper) January 14, 2022

Despite her success in Mexico, Fishel hasn’t been called up to play for the United States Women’s National Team. They were recently without forward Alex Morgan and Fishel appeared to be a prime candidate to be a member of the team.

“So Mia is on our depth chart and is I wouldn’t be wouldn’t be able to say where she’s at,” USWNT head coach Vlatko Andonovski told reporters after the roster change was made. “We’re monitoring her form and her performances I had a conversation with only a very good conversation. She understands where she’s at.”