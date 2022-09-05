4 bold predictions for the Miami Dolphins’ 2022 NFL season

The Miami Dolphins made one of the largest splashes this offseason by adding six-time Pro Bowler Tyreek Hill in a trade from the Chiefs. Hill is set to pair with Jaylen Waddle and form one of the most feared wide receiver tandems across the NFL. There are growing expectations for the Dolphins as Tua Tagovailoa enters his third season in the league. The organization has put the win-now pieces in place and is building in the right direction. With the season right around the corner, here are four bold predictions for what to expect from the Dolphins in the 2022 NFL season.

4. Tua Tagovailoa throws 15+ interceptions

There is a great deal of pressure on Tua Tagovailoa this season. This is somewhat of a make-or-break year for the former fifth overall pick. He has had some ups and downs through his first 21 starts with the franchise but there certainly are high expectations this coming season. The added weapons and growth in experience set the stage for him to have a much improved season in 2022.

While there is a fair reason for optimism with Tagovailoa, there are still questions that need to be answered. Whether or not he has the NFL-caliber arm strength is still to be determined. During his time as the starter, he has tallied 27 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. With him set to play the full 17-game season this year, expect the interception numbers to spike. The Alabama product is sure to have some growing pains and look for him to tally 15 or more interceptions this coming season.

3. Jaylen Waddle leads Dolphins in receiving yards

The biggest news of the offseason is the addition of Tyreek Hill, but this should not fully overshadow the terrific rookie year that Jaylen Waddle produced. The former sixth overall pick was one of 25 wide receivers to break 1,000 yards receiving last year. In his debut season, he tallied 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. He showed terrific chemistry with Tagovailoa last season and left plenty of room to continue to build off.

While Tyreek Hill is certain to play a major role in the Dolphins’ offense, expect Jaylen Waddle to maintain the top wide receiver role. Hill is a more than capable route-runner as well, but Waddle plays a more traditional role in the offense which saw great success. The threat of Hill’s speed did wonders to open up the Chiefs’ offense during Hill’s time in Kansas City. Expect a similar effect to occur in Miami with Jaylen Waddle ready to reap the benefits of this.

2. Tua Tagovailoa leads Dolphins in rushing yards

The NFL continues to progress toward dual-threat quarterbacks becoming increasingly important. This has been the perception of Tagovailoa, but he has not leaned on his legs too heavily through his first two seasons. In total, he has ran the ball 78 times for 237 yards and six touchdowns. The longest run of his career to this point is just 23 yards.

Look for Tua to use his legs a little more this year as he gets more comfortable. While he is not as physically gifted with the ball as some of the other notable dual-threat QBs, such as Lamar Jackson or Kyler Murray, he is still a capable runner and above average for a quarterback. As he gets more comfortable this could increasingly become an option. Just as the gravity that will be demanded by Tyreek Hill could open things up for Jaylen Waddle, it could also pave running lanes for Tagovailoa in scramble situations.

It also is worth noting the uncertainty at the Dolphins’ running back position. Chase Edmonds is expected to serve as the lead back with Raheem Mostert and Myles Gaskin also in the mix. Gaskin led the team in rushing last season with 171 carries for 612 yards but has slipped to third on the depth chart. Last season with the Cardinals Chase Edmonds ran for 592 yards with the 116 carries he received. Don’t be surprised if a full running-back-by-committee occurs and Tua Tagovailoa ends up recording the most rushing yards for the Dolphins in 2022.

1. Dolphins produce a winning record

Heading into the year the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL to finish over .500 the last two seasons without a single playoff appearance to show for it. The AFC East is a difficult division as the Dolphins will be forced to compete with the Super Bowl favorite Buffalo Bills. The Patriots also are sure to find themselves in the mix this season, and even the Jets look like an improved team.

The Dolphins will have six matchups with division rivals, and none will be easy, but the rest of their schedule isn’t overly difficult. Their matchups against teams like the Texans, Bears, and Lions will be ones they must capitalize on. Securing at least a 9-8 record will ensure they are in the postseason mix and should be regarded as a successful 2022 season.