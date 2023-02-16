With Super Bowl LVII in the books, the 2023 NFL season has officially started. Franchises such as the Miami Dolphins could be very active this summer as they aim for bigger things this upcoming season.

In 2022, the Dolphins finished 9-8 in the regular season and clinched a playoff spot for the first time since 2016. They would end up losing 34-31 to the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card Round.

While Miami did have a solid first half of the season, it had many problems later in the year. It had a five-game losing streak that coincided with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s many concussion diagnoses.

Following the tough end of their season, the Dolphins will have a lot to do this off-season. They are currently about $12.8 million over the salary cap but have more than 20 unrestricted free agents. That includes the team’s rushing leader Raheem Mostert and tackle leader Elandon Roberts.

Considering that Miami was on a hot streak prior to Tagovailoa’s injuries, it could be just some pieces away from success. Because of that, even with a complicated salary situation, the team could go after some interesting names. With that being said, here are five sneaky good free agents the Dolphins must consider signing in the 2023 NFL offseason.

5. Kenyan Drake – Baltimore Ravens, RB

One of the areas the Dolphins certainly need to address is the running back position. In addition to Mostert, who had 891 rushing yards last season, Jeff Wilson Jr., Salvon Ahmed, and Myles Gaskin are also free agents. This means that Miami has no players under contract for the position in 2023.

In a perfect scenario, both Mostert and Wilson return on friendly deals. However, there is a chance one of them if not both leave in free agency. This means that the front office should think about getting a new running back. From the 2023 class, one familiar face emerges as a possibility.

Kenyan Drake played for the Dolphins from 2016 until the middle of the 2019 season. In that span, he had 1,532 rushing yards for nine touchdowns and 936 receiving yards for six scores.

This past season with the Baltimore Ravens, he had 482 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. Plus, he caught 17 passes for 89 total yards and a score.

Drake is familiar with the city, which could help his decision. If so, Miami should have a quality RB2 or even RB1 depending on what its own free agents do.

There is no secret that Miami’s season was seriously affected by Tagovailoa’s absence. In the four games he missed in the regular season, the team went 1-3 as Teddy Bridgewater and rookie Skylar Thompson earned two starts each.

With so many questions surrounding Tagovailoa’s condition and future, the Dolphins should consider adding a new backup quarterback who can start if necessary. One name that could be the answer is Taylor Heinicke.

With the Washington Commanders in 2022, he completed 62.2% of his passes for 1,859 yards and 12 touchdowns against six interceptions. He also had 96 rushing yards and a score on the ground. In the games he started, Washington went 5-3-1.

An NFL veteran, Heinicke could be a mentor to Tagovailoa and could serve as a starter depending on how the young quarterback is.

3. David Quessenberry – Buffalo Bills, OL

Another area that Miami could pay some attention to is the offensive line. With hopes of protecting the quarterback better, the Dolphins could go after some help in the offseason. With Terron Armstead’s big contract, it might be a bit difficult to find other alternatives in free agency.

Because of that, Miami can go after a veteran such as David Quessenberry. He was an important piece of the Buffalo Bills’ offense but started in just three out of the 17 games this season. The offensive lineman is used to a starting role as he did in 17 games for the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Quessenberry could be a cheap alternative that is familiar both with a starting and backup role. He is familiar with the guard position as well as both right and left tackle, so he could be helpful down the line.

2. Robert Tonyan – Green Bay Packers, TE

In 2022, Mike Gesicki’s role in Miami seriously diminished. He had only 52 targets this season as opposed to 112 the year prior. Because of that, it is likely he will leave in free agency. That leaves a big hole in the tight end position.

One name the Dolphins could go after is Robert Tonyan. This past season with the Green Bay Packers, he caught 53 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns despite only starting three games. For comparison, he would lead Miami in receiving yards amongst tight ends in 2022.

Tonyan is already used to the backup role, so he might accept it in Miami. However, he could potentially take Durham Smythe’s job as Tonyan can both serve as a blocker and receiving option for the Dolphins’ offense.

1. Jamel Dean – Tampa Bay Buccaneers, CB

With Byron Jones missing the entire season as he was on the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the Dolphins could be after another cornerback to pair with Pro Bowler Xavier Howard.

One option that could be a contributor right away is Jamel Dean. He started 38 of the 57 games he appeared in and has nearly 200 total tackles. In 2022 alone, he recorded 57 tackles with 45 being solo and one for loss. He also had eight passes defended and two interceptions.

Since he has playoff experience, including a Super Bowl ring with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dean could form an intriguing cornerback duo with Howard.