Miami (FL) football's Week 7 game against the North Carolina Tar Heels is an intriguing ACC matchup between two top-25 teams that could significantly impact the conference. But it almost wasn't after the Hurricanes' gaffe against Georgia Tech last Saturday.

When Miami came into last Saturday night's game against the Yellow Jackets, they were the 17th-ranked team in the country. By the time the game was over, an undefeated season came to an end, and a top-25 ranking seemed all but lost as the Hurricanes were shell-shocked by absurd decision-making by their own coaching staff.

Somehow, this Miami football team is still in the top 25, albeit in the last spot. But where there was once hope and progression at hand with this Hurricanes football team, now, who knows what to expect next with this group? Georgia Tech was Miami's first conference opponent, and a very much beatable one at that. Now they'll face a much tougher 12th-ranked North Carolina team that has beaten them four straight times. Worse for the Hurricanes is they'll have to meet the Tar Heels on the road in Chapel Hill, where they're 7-3 lifetime.

North Carolina is one of three undefeated ACC teams remaining, but if Miami can somehow pull off an upset, they'll be right back in the thick of things within the conference. So, let's get into Miami football Week 7 predictions.

4. Miami football picks off Drake Maye at least once

Miami will be facing one of the best quarterbacks in the country on Saturday, one that they're very familiar with. Maye was 19-for-28 with 309 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions in last year's meeting, where the Tar Heels football team beat Miami 27-14. This season, last year's ACC Player of the Year has been putting up his usual numbers but has only been picked off in two games. However, when he is picked off, they come in pairs.

In the last two weeks against Pitt and Syracuse, he's been mistake-free. That can't happen against Miami. The Hurricanes football team is averaging two takeaways a game, so stopping Maye will be pivotal in stopping North Carolina. With Kam Kinchens back in action, this could be a good sign for Miami.

3. Tyler Van Dyke gets right again, throws for multiple touchdowns

Even though Miami should have walked out with a win versus Georgia Tech, they didn't. But Miami played sloppily all night, especially offensively, where quarterback Tyler Van Dyke threw three interceptions. That game looked a lot like the Miami football team of last year, who always seemed to be outmatched and outcoached.

This needs to be a breakout/get-right game for Van Dyke and the Hurricanes. He'll need to be way more careful with his throws, not forcing any, as North Carolina is fourth in the ACC in defensive interceptions with seven for the year.

2. Miami football holds North Carolina to 110 yards rushing

Not many are talking about this Miami football defense this year. They've held two Power-5 teams to under 100 yards rushing (Texas A&M, Georgia Tech), and they're No. 3 in the country in rushing yards allowed per game, per Team Rankings. This will be their biggest challenge to date. The most significant problem for Miami will be stopping the powerful passing attack Maye and his receivers, however, including Devontez Walker, who was just recently reinstated by the NCAA. Walker had six catches for 43 yards in last weeks game.

1. Miami football wins…barely

This is a very uncomfortable prediction by myself, and one that I'm not sure I really believe in. Nonetheless, I'm going with it. The Hurricanes are in wounded animal mode after their stunning loss to Georgia Tech. They needed this win before that game, but they need it even more now for a whole new set of reasons.

Three out of the last four meetings between these two teams have been decided by a field goal. This could be another close one if Miami's offense decides to show up and they can limit their turnovers. That will be the deciding factor in this one, by the way: whoever wins the turnover battle wins the game.

Miami wins by a field goal and captures their first ACC win of the season.