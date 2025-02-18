Miami football superstar quarterback Cam Ward bluntly warned any NFL team that is giving any validity to the quitting allegations against him. The decorated college quarterback sat out the second half of the team's loss to Iowa State in the Pop-Tarts Bowl. While Mario Cristobal has already shut down the “false narrative” around this mutual decision, Ward is still being asked questions about this ahead of the NFL Draft.

As one of the projected top picks, the Consensus All-American will be under a big microscope over the next few months. Nitpicking will happen. But Ward is awarding a warning against any team that makes the mistake of skipping over him in the draft. Right before he officially received the Davey O'Brien Award, the 22-year-old got brutally honest on franchises doubting his ability to be an elite QB at the next level.

“You’re either going to draft me, or you’re not. If you don’t draft me, that’s your fault. You’ve got to remember you’re the same team that’s got to play me for the rest of my career, and I’ll remember that.”

Cam Ward is built to excel at the next level

The Hurricanes' leader later detailed the circumstances behind the controversial bowl game decision. This explanation should settle things once and for all.

“I just think we all got what we needed out of it. They saw things that they think they need to work on for this coming season. And they also knew, you know, what I had on the line. We feel like we’re doing what’s best for the program and myself. I mean, it was a hard decision, especially when some guys on our team didn’t play who I thought should have played.

It was also those guys who thought about their future the same way I thought about mine. If I could do it again, I’d do it the same way. I wish we had ended up winning the game. If we had won the game, they wouldn’t have said anything. And so that’s usually how it goes. And you just have to take it on the chin and keep pushing.”

Hopefully, this is the last time Ward will have to explain this situation. The blunt way the West Columbia, Texas native has answered these accusations reflects his maturity. A transfer from Washington State last offseason, Ward immediately elevated Miami football in 2024.

The Hurricanes took a tremendous step up in Mario Cristobal's third year. The ACC powerhouse went 10-3 and 6-2 in conference play. This squad was ranked as high as No. 4 in the country despite having a defense that was by no means elite.

In Miami's three losses, Ward threw for a total of 887 yards, eight touchdowns, and zero interceptions. There were simply no moments during the season when the Hurricanes' QB got flustered under pressure.

Overall, Cam Ward is going high in this year's NFL Draft. The first three teams set to pick could all use a new leader under center. If any of them skip on the Miami football QB, you better believe he'll be counting down the days till he plays that NFL franchise.