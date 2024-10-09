Mario Cristobol just keeps on winning. The Miami football head coach and his 6-0 squad earned their second consecutive comeback victory in Week 6, and the Hurricanes remain firmly entrenched in the top-25 heading into their bye. While the focus continues to be on the 2024-25 season, the program got an unexpected recruitment surprise on Tuesday.

Elite 2025 wide receiver Joshua Moore has Flipped his Commitment from Florida to Miami, his agency BZ Sports Management tells On3 recruits. The 6-foot-4, 210-pound route runner had been committed to the Gators since June, and was the highest-ranked player in Florida’s class (per On3) via Hayes Fawcett on X, formerly Twitter.

Miami's wide receiver room continues to blossom, as Moore becomes Miami's second commit at the position in the class of 2025. Currently at West Broward high school in Pembroke Pines, FL, Moore is a lanky athlete who is capable of red zone touchdown grabs, and making electrifying plays over the middle of the field.

Here is his full scouting report, via 247 Sports:

Eye-catching outside wide receiver prospect with ready-to-go size that can be a reliable winner on back-shoulder throws. Measured just under 6-foot-4, 205 pounds spring before senior season and should only continue to undergo a physical maturation. Attacks leverage with a galloping stride and will sink his hips before changing course. Charges towards the football and will use firm hands to secure the prize while boxing out defenders. More of a one-speed route runner at this stage that has to capitalize on his release as a lack of a true top-end gear can make it difficult at times for him to create separation at both the intermediate and deeper levels. Dealt with an injury as an 11th grader, but has still put up big numbers while playing for one of South Florida’s non-traditional powers: 1,869 career receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in 21 varsity games. Should be viewed as a prototypical X in a modern pro-style attack that can thrive in 50-50 situations out on the perimeter with his build and ball skills.

Miami Football's 2025 recruiting outlook

Miami football now has 22 commits in the 2025 class, ranking eighth in the country for the recruiting year. Along with the four-star in Moore, the Hurricanes can get excited about another talented wideout. Daylyn Upshaw is six-foot, 180-pound speedster from Alabama, who should also be able to mesh well in Miami's offense next season.

The Hurricanes are back on October 19 against Louisville, hoping to keep their perfect 2024-25 campaign going with a road win.