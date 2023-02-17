Miami Hurricanes third-year redshirt freshman running back Don Chaney Jr. was involved in a car crash on Thursday night, according to Fox Sports’ Andy Slater. Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal arrived at the scene following the crash.

JUST IN: Miami Hurricanes’ RB Don Chaney Jr. was involved in a car crash on Thursday night, I’m told. Another driver made a turn in front of Chaney’s red Challenger, sources say. Mario Cristobal showed up to the scene. On-campus video is from @CBSMiamihttps://t.co/EwHKe36Spqpic.twitter.com/MPN2uWMOk9 — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) February 17, 2023

Chaney was driving the orange-red Dodge Challenger pictured above.

Chaney’s car was struck by an oncoming vehicle as it tried to make a left turn, according to The Miami Hurricane’s Caroline Val.

Two pedestrians — young women who haven’t been confirmed as University of Miami students — were struck in the crash. While one woman appeared to be more injured than the other, both were taken away on a stretcher by ambulances.

Chaney nor the other driver were seriously injured.

“They took them out in a calmer fashion, so hopefully everyone is okay,” comments student bystander Raeden Goldblum.

Listed at 5-foot-10 and 208 pounds, Chaney is a Florida native that was a consensus four-star recruit at Belen Jesuit Preparatory School. A two-time Dade County Player of the Year, Chaney lefts Belen Jesuit as the school’s all-time leading rusher with 4,511 yards and 60 touchdowns after five seasons with the team.

Making waves as a true freshman by appearing in all 11 games and ranking third on the team with 322 total rushing yards (on a 4.7 yard per carry average), Chaney’s 2021 season was cut short by a season-ending ACL injury he suffered after just two games. He didn’t contribute much in 2022, with just two rush attempts in one appearance.

However, though sophomore Henry Parrish Jr. is still the head of the running back corps, Chaney could see an increased role in 2023 with freshman TreVonte’ Citizen missing the 2022 season with an undisclosed injury.

Luckily, he seems to be relatively healthy after this scary incident.