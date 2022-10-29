Miami football makes final Tyler Van Dyke decision for Virginia game

Miami football has made a final decision on the status of quarterback Tyler Van Dyke for Saturday’s game against the Virginia Cavaliers. Van Dyke, who exited last week’s loss to Duke with a right shoulder injury, will not play in the game vs. Virginia, as reported by Andrea Adelson of ESPN.

Adelson reports that “Jake Garcia is expected to start in place of injured Tyler Van Dyke.” It’s not entirely surprising, as Van Dyke was not able to get many reps on the practice field in preparation for the game against Virginia.

It’s been a tough season for Van Dyke, who has battled ineffectiveness in 2022. The Miami football signal-caller was benched earlier this year after a rough first half vs. Middle Tennessee.

Then, Hurricanes backup Jake Garcia was thrust into action once again last week after Van Dyke exited with an injury. Garcia has thrown for 470 yards with two touchdown passes and three interceptions in four games played this year.

But the bigger concern for Miami football fans is the health and effectiveness of Van Dyke, who looked like one of the better signal-callers in the ACC last year.

Now, he faces injury concerns and the prospect of Mario Cristobal offense that just might not fit him. The biggest fear in Hurricanes Nation right now has to be Van Dyke leaving for the transfer portal in the offseason.

In order for that not to happen, the Hurricanes need to do a better job of tailoring the offense to him when he’s on the field.