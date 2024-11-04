ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mid-week MACtion continues on Tuesday night as Miami (OH) visits Ball State. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami (OH) -Ball State prediction and pick.

Miami (OH) comes in at 4-4 on the year. They started the year 0-3, falling to Northwestern, Cincinnati, and Notre Dame. Since then, they have defeated UMass before falling to Toledo. They have won three straight since then to move to 3-1 in conference play. First, it was a win over Eastern Michigan, followed by a ten-point win over Ohio. Last time out, they dominated Central Michigan, winning the game 46-7.

Meanwhile, Ball State is 3-5 on the year but has won two of their last three. After starting 1-4 with the only win over Missouri State, Ball State beat Kent State, would fall to Vanderbilt, and then, last time out, took a 25-23 win over Northern Illinois. In that game, they allowed a 47-yard field goal with 15 seconds left to go down 23-22, but would hit a 52-yarder with two seconds left to win the game.

Here are the Miami (OH)-Ball State College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Ball State Odds

Miami (OH): -11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -430

Ball State: +11.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +330

Over: 49.5 (-105)

Under: 49.5 (-115)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Ball State

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brett Gabbert leads this Miami (OH) offense this year. He has completed 132 of 224 passes on the year for 1,727 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times this year though. Further, he has been sacked 18 times, losing 104 yards in sack yardage.

The top target this year has been Cade McDonald. McDonald has 38 receptions for 507 yards and two scores. Further, Reggie Virgil has 22 receptions for 409 yards and five scores on the year. Rounding out the top receivers is Javon Tracy. Tracy has 31 receptions for 429 yards and four scores. In the running game, Keyon Mozee leads the way. He has 86 carries for 545 yards and two scores this year. Further, Jordan Brunson has 32 carries for 228 yards and two scores as well.

Miami (OH) has been stout on defense this year. They are 19th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 35th in opponent yards per game. They are 70th against the run while sitting 23rd against the pass. Matt Salopek has led the way. He leads the team with 71 tackles while having two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Further, Corban Hondru has 1.5 sacks while also having two interceptions. Brian Ugwu has also been solid this year, with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Why Ball State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ball State has been led by Kadin Semonza this year. He has completed 179 of 269 passes this year for 1,749 yards and 15 touchdowns. He does have seven interceptions this year and has been sacked 20 times for a loss of 130 yards. Semonza does have one rushing touchdown.

Tanner Koziol has led the way in the receiving game. He has brought in 64 receptions for 580 yards and six scores. Meanwhile, Cam Pickett has been solid, with 29 receptions for 271 yards and a score. Further, Malcolm Gillie has 226 yards and two touchdowns, while Qian Magwood has 167 yards and three touchdowns. Braedon Sloan has also been a major part of the receiving game out of the backfield. He has 27 receptions for 317 yards and a score. He also has 123 carries for 502 yards and four touchdowns. Vaughn Pemberton has also been solid out of the backfield, with 36 carries for 197 yards and a touchdown.

The Ball State defense has struggled this year. They are 130th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 131st in opponent yards per game. They are 110th against the run and 130th against the pass. Keionte Newson has led the defense, leading the team with 43 tackles, while having three pass breakups and a fumble recovery.

Final Miami (OH)-Ball State Prediction & Pick

Not only is Miami (OH) winning, but they are covering as well. They have been favored in each of the last three games, covering in each of them, and twice by three or more scores. Further, they have gone 3-1 against the spread as a favorite this year. Ball State is 5-3 against the spread this year as well. They have covered in three of their last four games, but they are just 2-2 when underdogs of more than ten points. Further, Ball State is giving up 41.3 points per game this year, and Miami (OH) will shut down the Ball State offense. Take Miami (OH) in this one.

Final Miami (OH)-Ball State Prediction & Pick: Miami (OH) -11.5 (-110)