The winner goes to the MAC Title Game as Miami (OH) faces Bowling Green. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Miami (OH)-Bowling Green prediction and pick.

Miami (OH)-Bowling Green Last Game – Matchup History

Miami (OH) comes into the game at 7-4, but 6-1 in conference play. After a loss to Toledo, they have won six straight games. Last time out, they beat Northern Illinois 20-9. Meanwhile, Bowling Green is 7-4, and also 6-1 in conference play. A close loss to Penn State would start a three-game slide, but they have won six of seven since. Last time out, they beat Ball State 38-13. With a win, either team will go to the MAC Title Game. Bowling Green can still go if they lose and Ohio loses to Ball State. Miami (OH) would need both Buffalo and Ohio to lose to make it with a loss.

Overall Series: This will be the 78th meeting between these two schools. Miami (OH) leads the all-time series 47-25-5. Miami (OH) has won four of the last five as well, winning last year 27-0.

Here are the Miami (OH)-Bowling Green College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Miami (OH)-Bowling Green Odds

Miami (OH): +2.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +106

Bowling Green: -2.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -128

Over: 41.5 (-114)

Under: 41.5 (-106)

How to Watch Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brett Gabbert leads this Miami (OH) offense this year. He has completed 172 of 302 passes on the year for 2,355 yards and 18 touchdowns. He has been intercepted eight times this year though. Further, he has been sacked 24 times, losing 141 yards in sack yardage.

The top target this year has been Reggie Virgil has 44 receptions for 705 yards and eight scores on the year. Javon Tracy has also been solid. Tracy has 47 receptions for 669 yards and six scores. Finally, Cade McDonald has 38 receptions for 507 yards and two scores but has missed time recently. Out of the backfield, Kevin Davis has been strong. He has 27 receptions for 218 yards and two scores, while he has run for 173 yards and two scores. Still, in the running game, Keyon Mozee leads the way. He has 141 carries for 937 yards and three scores this year. Further, Jordan Brunson has 38 carries for 248 yards and two scores as well.

Miami (OH) has been stout on defense this year. They are tenth in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 13th in opponent yards per game. They are 48th against the run while sitting 12th against the pass. Matt Salopek has led the way. He leads the team with 99 tackles while having three interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Further, Corban Hondru has 1.5 sacks while also having three interceptions. Brian Ugwu has also been solid this year, with 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries.

Why Bowling Green Could Cover The Spread/Win

Connor Bazelak leads the way for Bowling Green. He has completed 211 of 312 passes this year for 2,453 yards and 15 touchdowns. Still, he has thrown four interceptions this year. Bazelak has been sacked 21 times but has run in two touchdowns.

Bazelak's top target this year has been tight end Harold Fannin Jr. He has 92 receptions for 1,295 yards and nine touchdowns. He is also averaging 14.1 yards per reception. Malcolm Johnson Jr has also been solid. He has 39 receptions for 425 yards this year and two scores. Finally, runningback Jamal Johnson has 25 receptions for 209 yards this year and a score. Johnson has run for 138 yards as well on the ground with a touchdown. Terion Stewart has led the ground game. He has 151 carries for 856 yards and six touchdowns. Jaison Patterson has also run 90 times for 397 yards and four scores.

Bowling Green is 17th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 19th in opponent yards per game. They are 64th against the run and eighth against the pass. Joseph Sipp Jr. has been great this year. He leads the team in tackles while having six sacks, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery. Meanwhile, Charles Rosser has 5.5 sacks while Anthony Hawkins has five. Finally, Jordan Oladokun has six pass breakups, three interceptions, and a touchdown this year.

Final Miami (OH)-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick

Miami (OH) is 5-6 against the spread this year, but 4-3 in conference play. Bowling Green is 6-5 against the spread but has covered in three of their last four games overall. Both teams are solid on defense this year, with Miami (OH) being slightly better. Still, Bowling Green is much better on offense, which will be the difference in this one. Take Bowling Green to move on to the conference title game.

Final Miami (OH)-Bowling Green Prediction & Pick: Bowling Green ML (-128)