DeUnna Hendrix recently stepped down from her position of Miami of Ohio women’s basketball head coach, per The Athletic’s Chantel Jennings and Brian Hamilton. Her decision to resign came after it was revealed that “intimate text communications” were sent “between her and a player.”

The Athletic provided a specific exchange, one of over 180 text messages sent in under a two-week span.

“‘Doing this with you openly would be more than ideal.'” In a text dated April 9, Hendrix wrote ‘TODAY IS THE DAYYYYYY’ that my girl returns to me’ and then notes that ‘the airport will be clear of Miami WBB employees.'”

Hendrix ultimately decided to resign rather than plead her case to the program. She released a statement on her decision, per miamiredhawks.com.

“I want to thank Miami University and its administration for allowing me to lead this program for the last four years,” said Hendrix. “I can’t express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. I also want to thank the Oxford community for the continual love and support. I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks.”

DeUnna Hendrix finished her career at Miami of Ohio with a 35-80 record after four seasons with the program. She had previously coached for High Point University.

Miami University is currently in the process of searching for a new women’s basketball head coach following Hendrix’s resignation.

We will monitor and provide updates on women’s college basketball news as they are readily made available.