The college basketball season continues on Wednesday with a matchup between Miami and Florida State. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Florida State prediction and pick.

The struggling Miami Hurricanes (6-19, 2-12 ACC) travel to Tallahassee to face their in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles (15-10, 6-8 ACC), on Wednesday night. Miami, mired in an 11-game road losing streak, will look to upset the Seminoles and breathe life into their disappointing season. Florida State, led by Jamir Watkins (18.0 PPG) and Malique Ewin (13.8 PPG, 8.1 RPG), aims to defend their home court and solidify their position in the ACC standings. The Hurricanes' Matthew Cleveland (16.4 PPG) will need to have a big night if Miami hopes to overcome their recent woes. Expect an intense rivalry matchup as both teams fight for bragging rights in the Sunshine State.

Here are the Miami-Florida State College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Florida State Odds

Miami: +9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +340

Florida State: -9.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -450

Over: 153.5 (-114)

Under: 153.5 (-106)

How to Watch Miami vs. Florida State

Time: 9:00 PM ET/6:00 PM PT

TV: The CW Network

TV: The CW Network

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Miami Hurricanes may be struggling this season, but they have a golden opportunity to snap their 11-game road losing streak against their in-state rivals, the Florida State Seminoles, on Wednesday night. Despite their record, Miami has shown flashes of potential, and this matchup could be the perfect stage for them to finally break through. The key for the Hurricanes will be the performance of senior guard Matthew Cleveland, who has been a consistent bright spot, averaging 16.4 points per game. If Cleveland can continue his hot streak and receive support from emerging talents like Paul Djobet and freshman Jalil Bethea, Miami's offense could catch fire and overwhelm the Seminoles' defense.

Florida State, while boasting a better record, has shown vulnerabilities this season, particularly in their inconsistent defensive performances. The Seminoles have struggled against high-powered offenses, as evidenced by their losses to Clemson and SMU earlier in the season. Miami's offense, led by Cleveland and complemented by a mix of veteran leadership and young talent, has the potential to exploit these weaknesses. Additionally, Florida State's reliance on Jamir Watkins (18.3 PPG) and Malique Ewin (14.2 PPG) for scoring could become a liability if Miami's defense manages to contain these key players. With the emotional boost of a rivalry game and the desperation to end their road woes, the Hurricanes have all the ingredients for an upset victory that could potentially turn their season around.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Florida State Seminoles are poised to secure a victory against the struggling Miami Hurricanes in their upcoming Wednesday matchup. The Seminoles' dynamic duo of Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin has been the driving force behind their success this season. Watkins, averaging 18.3 points per game, has been a consistent offensive threat, showcasing his ability to take over games with his scoring prowess. Ewin, meanwhile, has been a force in the paint, averaging a double-double with 16.0 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. This formidable inside-outside combination will likely prove too much for Miami's porous defense, which ranks last in the ACC in opponent field goal percentage at 47.3%.

Florida State's depth and balanced scoring attack will also play a crucial role in their expected victory. With players like Daquan Davis, Taylor Bol Bowen, and Chandler Jackson contributing valuable minutes and points, the Seminoles have multiple weapons to keep Miami's defense off-balance. Additionally, Florida State's home-court advantage at the Donald L. Tucker Center, where they've already secured four ACC wins this season, will provide an extra edge3. In contrast, Miami has been struggling mightily, having lost nine straight games and showing little sign of improvement. The Hurricanes' defensive woes, coupled with their inconsistent offense, make them particularly vulnerable against a well-rounded Florida State team that has shown the ability to compete with top-tier opponents. Barring an unexpected turnaround, the Seminoles should comfortably handle Miami and further solidify their position in the ACC standings.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick

In this Sunshine State showdown, expect Florida State to emerge victorious over Miami. The Seminoles' home-court advantage and superior offensive firepower will likely prove too much for the struggling Hurricanes. Jamir Watkins and Malique Ewin should dominate, exploiting Miami's weak defense. While Matthew Cleveland may put up a fight for Miami, FSU's depth and balanced scoring will ultimately overwhelm the visitors. The Hurricanes' road woes and defensive issues will continue, as Florida State pulls away in the second half. Look for the Seminoles to secure a comfortable win, covering the spread, and cementing their position in the ACC standings.

Final Miami-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Florida State -9.5 (-110), Over 153.5 (-114)