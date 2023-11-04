Miami faces NC State. Our college football odds series includes our Miami NC State prediction, odds, and pick for Week 10.

The Miami Hurricanes have played one close game after another. They lost to Georgia Tech a few weeks ago on the next to last play of the game with one second left in regulation time. Then they beat Clemson in overtime. Then they defeated Virginia in overtime. Three straight cliffhangers have given Miami fans a roller-coaster October. We will see if that roller-coaster continues into November. Miami coach Mario Cristobal knows that while his team has won two straight games, the Canes have tougher games remaining on their schedule. If they want to have any chance of playing in the ACC Championship Game, and if they want to have any chance of making a reasonably good bowl game, they simply must win this weekend against North Carolina State on the road in Raleigh.

N.C. State is coming off a win over Clemson. The Wolfpack caught the Tigers at low ebb, taking advantage of Clemson's implosion this season under a flustered and stymied Dabo Swinney, who is failing to make adjustments to his struggling football program. Miami and N.C. State have both beaten Clemson in 2023. Now they get to face each other in a very intriguing ACC contest.

Why Miami Could Cover the Spread

The Hurricanes have passed a few very stiff tests in recent weeks. They did not play well for large portions of these past two games against Clemson and Virginia, but they managed to rally and win in overtime in both cases. That resilience builds belief in a locker room. The Hurricanes should take the field with a lot of confidence in this game. They will be playing a North Carolina State team whose offense is very fragile and inconsistent. Miami's defense is not airtight, but it is unlikely to be exposed by State's offense. That should give Miami the comfort zone it needs to win this game on the road. Just a moderately good performance from the Miami offense should be enough to win this game and cover the spread.

Why NC State Could Cover the Spread

The Wolfpack defense is for real. It shut down Clemson. It contained Louisville earlier in the season. It has been the anchor of this team, keeping the Pack competitive even when their offense has sputtered. Keep in mind how many short fields and how many possessions this defense has had to play due to the N.C. State offense's limitations and problems this season. The statistics you see from the State defense don't fully do justice to how good this unit is. If this defense existed on a team which had a really good offense, you would see even more sacks and probably more takeaways. As is, this is still a really good defense which should be able to thwart Miami's offense and keep the game close the whole way. State won outright as a home underdog last week. State can do the same thing again here.

Miami has not looked good over the past few weeks. The Hurricanes are getting a lot of respect with this point spread, and it doesn't seem warranted. Take N.C. State at home.

Final Miami-NC State Prediction & Pick: NC State +5.5