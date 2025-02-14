ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Two bottom half of the ACC teams face off as Miami visits Pitt. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Pitt prediction and pick.

Miami comes into the game at 6-18 and 2-11 in conference play, placing them in 16th in the ACC. Further, Miami is just 2-10 since Jim Larranaga retired. They opened the year 3-0 before losing 17 of their next 18 games. Since then, Miami has won two of three. In their last game, they faced Syracuse. Miami led by six points at the end of the first half. Syracuse would make it tight in the second half, but Miami would go on to win the game 91-84.

Meanwhile, Pitt is 14-10 on the year and 5-8 in conference play, which is good for 11th in the conference. They opened the year 12-2 but have struggled since then. They are just 2-8 since that strong start, including a Pitt loss to Virginia. In their last game, Pitt faces SMU. SMU dominated the game. They took an early lead and would build it to a 16-point first-half lead. SMU would go on to win the game 83-63.

Here are the Miami-Pitt College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Pitt Odds

Miami: +13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +720

Pitt: -13.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -1200

Over: 149.5 (-110)

Under: 149.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Pitt

Time: 12:00 PM ET/ 9:00 AM PT

TV: ESPN2

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami is ranked 178th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 53rd in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 341st in adjusted defensive efficiency. Miami is 108th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 76th in the nation in shooting efficiency this year. They have been solid when shooting inside this year. Miami is 31st in the nation in two-point shooting percentage this year.

Matthew Cleveland leads the way for Miami. He is scoring 16.8 points per game this year while also adding 4.3 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. He is joined in the backcourt by Jalil Bethea. Bathea is scoring seven points per game while also adding 2.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Lynn Kidd leads the way. Kidd leads the team in rebounding this year, coming in with 6.7 rebounds per game. He is also scoring 10.8 points per game while adding 1.4 assists. Meanwhile, Brandon Johnson comes in with 7.6 points per game while adding 6.6 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and one steal per game this year.

Why Pitt Will Cover The Spread/Win

Pitt is ranked 49th in KenPom's current rankings. They are 28th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year while sitting 87th in adjusted defensive efficiency. Pitt is 74th in the nation in points per game this year while sitting 69th in shooting efficiency this year. They have also shot well from deep. Pitt is 98th in the nation in three points shooting third year. Further, Pitt takes care of the ball well. They are 58th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio this year.

Jaland Lowe leads the way for Pitt this year. He comes into the game leading the team in both points and assists this year. He has 16.5 points per game while adding 5.3 assists, 4.1 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game. Lowe is joined in the backcourt by Ishmael Leggett. Leggett is scoring 15.9 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.7 steals per game. Finally, Damian Dunn is scoring 9.9 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

In the frontcourt, Cameron Corhen leads the way. He is scoring 10.5 points per game while adding 5.3 rebounds and one assist. He is joined by Zack Austin. Austin is scoring 9.3 points per game while adding 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game.

Final Miami-Pitt Prediction & Pick

Miami has been improving on offense as of late, scoring over 70 points in four of their last five, seeing the Over cover in four of five as well. Miami shoots well inside the arc, while Pitt is 143rd in the nation against two-point shots. Further, Miami is bad on defense. They are 340th in the nation in opponent points per game while sitting 356th in opponent shooting efficiency this year. Further, Pitt is 98th in the nation in three-point percentage, while Virginia is 361st in the nation against the three this year. Pitt has played with a solid tempo this year, sitting 167th in the nation in field goal attempts per game. Miami is 132nd in field goal attempts per game as well. With plenty of shots and a solid Miami offense but a poor Miami defense, expect there to be plenty of points in this game. Take the over in this one.

Final Miami-Pitt Prediction & Pick: Over 149.5 (-110)