Miami is spiraling heading into this game. Tennessee has started the year red-hot and is one of the best teams in college basketball this year. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Miami-Tennessee prediction and pick.

Miami is 3-6 this season after six straight losses after starting 3-0. They do not have many notable wins and then lost to Drake, Oklahoma State, VCU, Charleston Southern, Arkansas, and Clemson. Nijel Pack has been the one big standout for the Hurricanes. Miami was not predicted to do much this season, and it will not get much better in this game against the Volunteers.

Tenness is 8-0 this season, with notable wins against Louisville, Virginia, Baylor, and Syracuse. Chaz Lanier carries this team on offense, but the floor general is Zakai Zeigler, who is the main leader of this team. The Volunteers started this season red-hot and this matchup should not offer much resistance for them. They match up well against the Hurricanes, especially at home.

Here are the Miami-Tennessee College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Miami-Tennessee Odds

Miami: +14.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +920

Tennessee: -14.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -1800

Over: 144.5 (-110)

Under: 144.5 (-110)

How to Watch Miami vs. Tennessee

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Time: 6:30 pm ET/3:30 pm PT

TV: ESPN

Why Miami Will Cover The Spread/Win

Miami's offense has started the season playing well, considering their record. They score 79.3 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 48.9%, and a three-point percentage of 33.5%. Three Volunteers are averaging over double digits this season, with Nijel Pack leading with 14.1 points per game. Then, Pack also leads in assists at 4.6 per game. The Hurricanes have shown they can score this season, and this Tennessee defense is one of the best in college basketball. The Hurricanes need to score to stay in this game, but the Volunteers can make this game ugly with their physicality on defense and slowing the tempo down.

Miami's defense has struggled to start the year. They allow 73.3 points per game, 46% from the field and 36.4% from behind the arc. Down low, Brandon Johnson is the leading rebounder at eight per game. Then, A.J. Staton-McCray leads the team in steals at 0.9 per game. Finally, Lynn Kidd and Brandon Johnson are tied for the team in blocks at 0.8 per game. This defense has had its fair share of struggles this year. The Tennessee offense has been solid this year, and they have a great matchup with an underperforming offense. Tennessee is a tough matchup on offense for the Hurricanes.

Why Tennessee Will Cover The Spread/Win

Tennessee's offense has been solid this season. They score 83.4 points per game, have a 52.5% field goal percentage, and a 37.4% three-point shooting percentage. Four Volunteers are averaging over double digits this season, with Chaz Lanier leading with 18.8 points per game. This offense has a balance because Igor Milicic Jr. and Zakai Zeigler are just behind with 12.5 and 12 points per game after Lanier. Then, Zeigler also leads in assists at 7.9 per game. The Volunteers are a balanced offense and have the firepower this year despite losing Dalton Knecht from last year. They have the skill, players, and talent to score at will against the Hurricanes because Miami's defense has not done anything impressive this year.

Tennessee's defense has been great this year. They allow 56.6 points per game, 35.4% from the field, and 26.9% from behind the arc. This Tennessee defense ranks near the top in every defensive category in the SEC and is second in scoring defense in the entire country. Down low, Milicic Jr. has been the key, averaging 7.1 rebounds per game. Then, two Volunteers average at least one block per game, and Felix Okpara leads by 1.9 per game. Finally, four players are averaging at least one steal per game, with Zakai Zeigler leading by 2.3 per game. This defense is their identity as a team. They play physically and are not afraid of anyone on this side of the court. They have the ability to make this game difficult for the Hurricanes and shut this defense down.

Final Miami-Tennessee Prediction & Pick

Miami started the season well, but they fell off the cliff after three games. They are spiraling and have lost six straight after starting 3-0. Tennessee is one of the best teams in the country and has started the year red-hot. The Volunteers are the better team in this game. They have the best player in this game, Chaz Lanier, and their defense is the best unit. The Volunteers should win and cover at home and shut down the Hurricanes.

Final Miami-Tennessee Prediction & Pick: Tennessee -14.5 (-115)