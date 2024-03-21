After a storied 19-season tenure that elevated the University of Miami's women's basketball program to new heights, head coach Katie Meier announced her retirement on Thursday. The announcement comes after the Hurricanes did not earn a spot in the women's NCAA tournament this year.
Meier, who was named the AP National Coach of the Year in 2011 and had four years left on her contract, will transition to a new role with Miami, serving as a special adviser and ambassador for the athletic department. After a successful 19-year tenure as Miami's head coach, where she amassed a record of 362-208, Meier's own decision to step down brings in a new era for the Hurricanes. This marks only the second coaching change for Miami in 36 years, with Ferne Labati preceding Meier's appointment in 2005. The university is now set to conduct a national search to find Meier's successor.
“Nineteen years ago, I was offered my dream job to be the head coach of the University of Miami, and while I have absolutely loved living that dream, it is with a heart full of pride and gratitude that I announce my retirement from coaching,” Meier said, as reported by the Associated Press. “Miami is an incredibly special place, and my journey here has been an honor and a privilege. Today is a day to celebrate and reflect on the amazing success that was achieved through collaboration with outstanding people.”
Meier's legacy of success
Meier's impact is mirrored in the accolades and records set during her tenure, both as a coach and a mentor. She was instrumental in guiding the Hurricanes to 11 20-win seasons and 10 NCAA Tournament berths, culminating in the program's first-ever trip to the Elite Eight in 2023.
During her time with Miami, the Hurricanes were ranked in the AP Top 25 a total of 91 times. Highlighting their recent achievements, as a No. 9 seed, Miami achieved notable victories in the last NCAA tournament, upsetting Oklahoma State, the top-seeded Indiana, and Villanova. Their impressive run ended in the regional final against LSU, who went on to win the national championship. This marked the second year in a row Miami was eliminated by the team that would claim the NCAA title, with South Carolina defeating them in the second round of the 2022 tournament.
“Learning about who she is, the competitor she is, you can see why Miami was so attractive to us,” former guard Hanna Cavinder said during the Hurricanes run to the Elite Eight last season.
Her career milestones include being named the ACC Rookie of the Year during her tenure at Duke in 1986, earning a spot on the first-team All-ACC as a player in 1990 and later being named as an ACC legend in 2006. She was awarded the ACC Women's Coach of the Year in 2011. Beyond the ACC, Meier was inducted into Duke's Hall of Honor in 2002, honored as USA Basketball's Coach of the Year in 2013 and inducted into Miami's Hall of Fame in 2017.
Transitioning to a new role
As Meier steps into her new role as a special adviser and ambassador for Miami Athletics, the university acknowledged her contributions. The new position will leverage Meier's experience and insight, focusing on fundraising for women's programs, mentoring and strengthening alumni relations. Athletic director Dan Radakovich praised Meier for her legacy, emphasizing her role as an ambassador for the sport of women's basketball and the university.
“Her list of accomplishments speaks for itself, but her legacy extends far beyond the court,” Radakovich said. “She has been an incredible ambassador not only for Miami basketball but for the sport of women's basketball and for the University of Miami. We are excited to continue working with Katie as a member of the Hurricanes family.”